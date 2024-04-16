Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Get a Fantastic 20% Discount Today

nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
While the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the most feature-packed ANC wireless earbuds from Samsung, their steep price might be a splurge. If you're considering cheaper options, Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE can be a solid investment that won't make a dent in your pocket, as they're back on sale on Amazon for 20 percent less.

This means that you can buy them at their second-best price of $79, which is a considerable drop from the usual listing at $99. Plus with this sale, both black and white finishes are available for you to choose from. However, keep in mind that that deal won't be running forever, so it is wise if you take advantage of the offer.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE budget noise-canceling buds with great value for money

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE scored admirably in our colleague's Carsten review. He was impressed with how the earbuds sounded so good despite the cheap entry price. The noise-canceling level provides surprising performance as well, although there is still room for improvement.

As for usability, Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE come with the Galaxy wearable app that offers extensive audio profile customizations when paired with a Galaxy smartphone. On the other hand, each bud has a touch-sensitive surface that easily picks up inputs. The controls work well for music playback as well as when switching between listening modes.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, buy there is fast charging support. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Buds FE themselves are water-resistance certified, which is enough to withstand sweat and water splashes but not submersion or rain. Nonetheless, the protection should suffice in many conditions and activities. Additionally, the buds feature a wing-tip design that adds extra grip to ears. However, you can opt for standard ear tips if you do fancy the extended wings.

You won't also need to worry about frequent charging as the Galaxy Buds FE is rated with a more than decent battery life. They last up to 30 hours when combined with the extra charges from the charging case. The only gripe is that you need to rely on wired charging.

Do you prefer the Galaxy Buds FE's design? What do you think of the rate? We'd like to know your TWS preferences. Our comment section is open for discussion.

