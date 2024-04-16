Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's Pixel Fold 2 May Bring a Bold Twist

A couple of months ago Google was reported to be delaying the launch of the Pixel Fold 2, which is the successor to the Pixel Fold. But apart from the adjustment to the timetable, Google could also be introducing a vital change to the naming scheme of its next-gen foldable smartphone .

Pixel Fold 2 no more?

According to the unnamed insider source cited by Android Authority, Google is shifting to a different name for the Pixel Fold 2, at least internally. Instead, it is said that the upcoming Pixel foldable is currently carrying a moniker of 'Pixel 9 Pro Fold' within Google.

While the change is not yet final, it does suggest two major things. First, it could give weight to the speculation of the foldable being delayed until this fall. Hence, it's logical for Google to announce the entire Pixel 9 at the same time because announcing first the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will break the momentum going to the remaining Pixel 9 models.

The second is with how the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could probably share most of the hardware to the Pixel 9 Pro. For instance, last year's Pixel Fold was differentiated by having a different and muted camera setup compared to the Pixel 8 counterpart. It also features a dated Tensor G2 SoC as opposed to the Tensor G3 SoC found in the Pixel 8 duo (review).

Google's Pixel Fold 2 renders show the redesigned camera island. / © On Leaks

So what this means it that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold would eventually feature the custom Tensor G4 SoC after all. And to recall, the chip was believed to the main reason for the delay of the foldable launch.

Additionally, we might even see the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro sharing the same triple camera modules at the back. But until to date, details about the cameras in the Pixel 9 Pro are unknown. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that at least one or two rear sensors will be upgraded coming from the Pixel 8 Pro.

With Google's usual Pixel cadence, we should expect the four Pixel 9 models to be announced in October, which is still half a year from now. Hence, more interesting details about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are likely to surface along the way.

What is your opinion in this claim of Google going with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold name for the 2nd gen Pixel Fold? Do you think the specs and price will also change? Share with us your answers in the comments.