How to capture scrolling screenshots on Android

Looking for ways to capture scrolling screenshots on your Android smartphone? Turns out you have come to the right place! In this detailed article, we have listed several methods using which you can capture scrolling screenshots or long screenshots on your Android smartphone in few simple steps.

I am sure you use the screenshot feature on your smartphone quite often. While this feature has been around on Android and iOS devices for a really long time, the same cannot be said about the scrolling screenshot feature. In fact, as of May 2021, Google is yet to natively enable scrolling screenshots on stock Android.

This also means that smartphones from Google and the likes of Motorola, Sony, and Nokia - all of which run stock Android - do not natively support scrolling screenshots. What makes the situation all the more infuriating is that most smartphone vendors have managed to bake this feature on their custom Operating Systems for ages now. So it is not that Android smartphones across the board cannot capture scrolling screenshots.

In this article, we first explore how to capture scrolling screenshots on smartphones running stock Android. This fix will let you capture scrolling screenshots on devices made by Motorola, Nokia, and even Sony. In the second part, we take a look at the ways you can do the same task on some of the more popular Android skins.

How to capture scrolling screenshots on stock Android

It's 2021, and we are at Android 11. But still no scrolling screenshot on phones running stock Android!/ © Google

Because there is no way to natively capture scrolling screenshots on Android (as of Android 11), you will need to rely on third-party apps for this.

While you will get a lot of apps when you search for scrolling screenshots on the Google Play Store, one app that seems to be everyone’s favorite is LongShot. It supports the auto-scroll feature, which makes the task very simple. Here’s how you can use Longshot to capture scrolling screenshots on phones running stock Android

Download Longshot from the Google Play Store. Install the app and grant all the necessary permissions. In Longshot settings, make sure you tap the checkbox next to “Auto Scroll.” The app will now prompt you to give it additional permissions. Grant all permissions. Open the app and now clock the Blue Camera icon next to “Capture Screenshot.” You will see another prompt. Tap “start now” and open the app on which you need to capture the long screenshot. Once on the app or webpage, click the “Start” button. The app will now automatically start capturing scrolling screenshots. Once it reaches the bottom, it will prompt you to save the image or edit it before saving.

How to capture scrolling screenshot on Samsung phones

While Samsung Galaxy smartphones do support long screenshots, the auto-scroll feature is still missing / © NextPit

Surprising as it may seem, Samsung as of now only offers the option to manually capture long screenshots. It missed out on the very convenient auto-scroll feature.

Anyway, the steps to capture scrolling screenshots on Samsung smartphones are as follows:

Hold the ‘Volume down’ button and ‘Power’ button at the same time. Once the screenshot is captured, tap on the “scroll capture” option on the bottom left corner. You will need to repeat the procedure until you get to the bottom of the page.

How to capture scrolling screenshots on Xiaomi phones

Hold the “Volume Down” and “Power Button.” Click the “Scroll option” on the top right section right below the preview box. The screenshot will be taken automatically. Click stop when required.

How to capture scrolling screenshots on Oppo phones (Also applicable for Realme smartphones)

Hold the ‘Volume Down’ and ‘Power’ buttons. When the preview of the screenshot appears, click the arrow button right beneath it. Click stop when required.

How to capture scrolling screenshots on LG phones

Make use of the Extended Capture feature to take long screenshots on LG smartphones / © Nextpit

Note that LG smartphones do not yet support the very convenient auto-scroll feature. What you can do, however, is to use the Extended Capture feature to take long screenshots. Here is what you need to do:

Open the web page of your choice. Pull down the notification bar, then find and select Capture+. Return to the web page and select Extended in the lower right corner. Once the process has started, the screen will scroll. Once you have captured everything you want, you can simply tap to stop it. To save the screenshot, tap the tick in the upper left corner and select where you want it saved.

How to capture scrolling screenshots on Huawei phones

Locate the screen that you want to take a scrolling screenshot of Hold down on the Power and Volume down buttons at the same time After several seconds an animation will appear, letting you know that you’ve successfully captured the image Before the animation disappears, tap on the Scrollshot option Almost immediately, your phone will begin scrolling down on the screen and add to the original screenshot. It will continue to scroll until you tap on the screen, which tells it to stop. The scroll shot will now appear on your display for you to inspect. From here, you can Share, Edit, or Delete the image.

