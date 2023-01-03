Free Android & iOS apps: Get these paid versions today!

Happy 2023! How has your new year celebrations been? Did you manage to get enough rest over the holiday season? Now that we are starting on a brand-new slate, here is a list of apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to your attention. These apps normally come with a price tag, but can be installed for free for a limited time only. Won't it be great to play some games and use productivity apps that cost you nothing as you being on the great adventure that is known as 2023?

This list of free apps will be updated twice each week. The usual caveat applies though: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

How Much Can I Spend? ( $2.99 ) : Want to rein in your spending for this year? Perhaps this free app might be able to help.

: Want to rein in your spending for this year? Perhaps this free app might be able to help. Weigh-In Deluxe Weight Tracker ( $1.99 ) : Not many people want to gain weight, as far more want to lose weight. Perhaps this weight tracker can get the job done.

: Not many people want to gain weight, as far more want to lose weight. Perhaps this weight tracker can get the job done. Cast Menu ( $0.99 ) : An app that lets you cast your smartphone screen to a TV.

: An app that lets you cast your smartphone screen to a TV. Unit Lab - Convert & Calculate ( $2.49 ): Do you deal with a lot of units and measurements daily? This app simplifies things.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Hero's 2nd Memory ( $0.99 ) : Shoot enemies, collect power-ups, level up, and be more powerful. Rinse and repeat.

: Shoot enemies, collect power-ups, level up, and be more powerful. Rinse and repeat. Boom Land ( $0.99 ) : Love blowing up stuff? This game lets you do so, where you need to find the weak point in the structure and let it fall.

: Love blowing up stuff? This game lets you do so, where you need to find the weak point in the structure and let it fall. Word Mix Pro ( $1.99 ) : A fun and addictive word dice game.

: A fun and addictive word dice game. OddBalls ( $1.59 ): With over 80 puzzle rooms to solve, you will definitely find yourself immerse in this cute title.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

TypeWay ( $0.99 ) : Customized keyboard for 10-finger typing, now how about that, being more productive while you are on the move?

: Customized keyboard for 10-finger typing, now how about that, being more productive while you are on the move? Dark Mode for Browser ( $3.99 ) : Want to browse while saving your eyes? Get this app!

: Want to browse while saving your eyes? Get this app! NotifiNote ( $0.99 ) : Store all notifications as notes, now how about that? This makes sure you won't miss a thing.

: Store all notifications as notes, now how about that? This makes sure you won't miss a thing. RGB Keyboard ( $1.99 ): Get the RGB Keyboard experience on your handheld device.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Ninja Mathster ( $1.99 ) : Improve your math with this cute game.

: Improve your math with this cute game. Boom Land ( $0.99 ) : Just like its Android counterpart, you have to demolish structures with carefully placed explosives.

: Just like its Android counterpart, you have to demolish structures with carefully placed explosives. The Secret Elevator Remastered ( $0.99 ) : An adventure game with elements of horror included to keep you on your toes.

: An adventure game with elements of horror included to keep you on your toes. Rain Drop Catcher ( $0.99 ): Nothing is as soothing as seeing rain fall, so why not learn to catch them as well this time?

What do you think of our selection this week, which is the first week of 2023? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.