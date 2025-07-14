Leaks about Google's Pixel 10 series are becoming more frequent as we head toward the supposed launch next month. Following the release of details like key specs , purported prices for the next flagship range have now been revealed, suggesting Google could maintain its competitive edge against major brands like Samsung in pricing strategy.

Google's Pixel range has an advantage in pricing, giving a wider option to users. The company appears poised to maintain this with the Pixel 10. Alleged pricing for the next-gen Pixel range in Europe has been shared by prolific leaker Roland Quandt.

How Much Could the Pixel 10 (Pro) Cost?

Accordingly, the Pixel 10 series will carry over the models and configurations from the Pixel 9 series, which puts the Pixel 10 as the cheapest model, followed by the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will continue to be the top-of-the-line device in the series.

As for the pricing, the standard Pixel 10 is said to retail starting at €899, while the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to cost €1,099 a pop—both for the base models with 128 GB storage. These figures would somehow undercut the OnePlus 13 (review) and Samsung Galaxy S25+ (review).

Furthermore, the Pixel 10 Pro XL would ditch the 128 GB option and directly jump to 256 GB, but the pricing of that variant is unchanged from last year's model at €1,299.

Google Pixel 10 (Pro) Pricing Based on Reports Model Europe USA Pixel 10 (128 GB) €899 $799 Pixel 10 Pro (128 GB) €1,099 $999 Pixel 10 Pro XL (256 GB) €1,299 $1,199 Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256 GB) €1,899 $1,599

The company's next foldable smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is said to be priced starting at €1,899 for the 256 GB variant, which is also unchanged from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold Could Be More Competitively Priced

While these prices are intended for most European countries, they also provide an indication of what we can expect from most other regions. Mainly, this suggests that we would not see a price hike in the Pixel 10 lineup, which is already aligned with the prices in the US based on earlier reports.

However, there's an interesting detail regarding the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the States. An earlier rumor suggested the device could cost $1,599 in the US, or $300 less than its predecessor. This would provide a notable advantage over the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 (review) if it materializes, which has its price ballooning north of $2,000.

Nonetheless, these are unofficial prices, but the details appear to be aligned with Google's current strategy. It would be interesting to see how it plays out once we get to see these devices, which is hopefully by next month.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

Are you looking to pick up one of the Pixel 10 models once they arrive? We'd like to hear your plans.