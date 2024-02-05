OnePlus 12R Review: The Real Fan Edition

In a bold move, OnePlus has released the OnePlus 12R worldwide. Previously exclusive to China and India, the smartphone offers solid performance in the $500 price range. In the US, it competes directly with the Google Pixel 7a, the Samsung Galaxy A54, and the newcomer, Nothing Phone (2). But how good is the OnePlus 12R? Keep reading this review to get to the bottom of it.

Design and display When we look at the OnePlus 12R, it becomes evident that OnePlus has successfully imported flagship aesthetics into the more affordable R Series. Sporting a 6.78-inch curved display, the 12R manages to be slightly more compact. However, in terms of screen quality, we're essentially witnessing the same bright and vivid display characteristic of the OnePlus flagship models . Pros: Sleek design.

Optimal build quality.

Offers a curved screen option.

Includes an Alert Slider.

Colorful and vibrant display with a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz. Cons: Limited size options: Only available in a larger size. Our review unit features a matte finish, which looks nice with the integration of the camera module into the aluminum alloy frame. / © nextpit The OnePlus R12 is a sizable smartphone packed into a remarkably compact body. Holding it feels right, although the volume buttons and the alert slider key are placed a bit too high for comfortable one-handed access. Thankfully, OnePlus has improved the in-screen fingerprint sensor experience, making it easily accessible with just a thumb. In my opinion, the volume and power buttons are positioned a bit too high. / © nextpit OnePlus has shared that this is the first R Series model to feature over 20% aluminum, extending from the aluminum alloy frame to the magnesium-aluminum alloy internals. It also boasts an IP64 rating, which is commendable, though it falls short of the durability standard I'd anticipate for a 2024 smartphone. For the purposes of this comparison, both the Google Pixel 7a and the Samsung Galaxy A54 offer IP67 water and dust resistance. Nevertheless, the company points out that the CPU is adept at detecting moisture on the screen or fingers, ensuring swift and accurate responses without hiccups or delays. My hands-on testing during a rainy day in Berlin confirmed the device's responsiveness under wet conditions. However, I must say that it's only a subjective impression. The front camera is delicately positioned in the center of the top screen, along with other elements in the status bar. / © nextpit As for the display, it uses the same technology found in the OnePlus 12 this year. It boasts a 120Hz display with an LTPO 4.0 dynamic refresh rate, capable of moving between 1-120 Hz. The resolution stands at 2,780 x 1,264 pixels, offering a typical brightness of 1,600 nits and peaking at 4,500 nits. Overall, this screen adeptly responds to quick scrolling motions demanded by apps while conserving battery life during periods of lower refresh rate requirements. Finally, the device is available in hues like "cool blue" and "iron gray". I tested the latter and was particularly fond of its matte finish. Like the flagship OnePlus 12, the camera module on the R12 integrates with the aluminum alloy frame, but it doesn't include the Hasselblad partnership—mainly because it's a cheaper device. The display of the OnePlus 12R is an impressive piece of technology: it is bright and colorful. / © nextpit

Performance and Software Under the hood, the OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, optimized by the proprietary 'Trinity Engine' platform, which is designed to provide enhanced performance. It comes with options for 8/16 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of ROM. In comparison, Samsung also offers this type of customization for Qualcomm's CPUs in its premium devices, called 'for Galaxy' . Pros: Dependable and steady operation.

4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.

Minimal unnecessary applications or bloatware. Cons: Lacks significant innovation. On the bottom of the device, there are the USB-C port, the SIM card tray, and one of the speakers. / © nextpit For the purpose of this review, I am comparing the OnePlus 12R benchmarks with those of the Google Pixel 7a (review), the Samsung Galaxy A54 (review), and the Nothing Phone (2) (review) because they fall within the same price range. However, these devices span a range of chipsets. As we can see in the comparison table, the OnePlus 12R is a powerhouse with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In the 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, it shows off the best loop score of 3,660 and the worst loop score of 2,462, indicating not only peak performance but also how well it can maintain that performance under stress, with a 67.3% stability. On the Geekbench 6 benchmark, it scores of 1,561 (single-core) and 5,142 (multicore) further confirm its leading position, offering a blend of speed and multitasking prowess that's difficult to beat. OnePlus 12R

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) Google Pixel 7a

(Tensor G2) Samsung Galaxy A54

(Exynos 1380) Nothing Phone (2)

(Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1) 3D Mark Wild Life

Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 3,660

Worst loop: 2,462 Best loop: 1,875

Worst loop: 1,381 Best loop: 812

Worst loop: 807 Best loop: 2,793

Worst loop: 1,687 Geekbench 6 Single: 1,561

Multi: 5,142 Single: 1,417

Multi: 3,549 Single: 1,022

Multi: 2,889 Single: 1,712

Multi: 4,521 The OnePlus 12R leads the pack in speed, perfect for gaming, video editing, and multitasking. The Nothing Phone (2) is also strong, and is good for most demanding users. The Pixel 7a offers good, balanced performance for everyday tasks, enhanced by Google's software. The Samsung Galaxy A54, however, falls behind its rivals. Overall, at $500, the OnePlus 12R shines as the best choice for those who want the fastest performance, thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The OnePlus 12R offers one of the best performances in the under-$500 price range. / © nextpit When it comes to software, the OnePlus 12R offers a very similar experience as the 12 variant. It runs on OxygenOS 14.0, based on Android 14, and is current with the latest January 5 security patch. It follows the company's enhanced update policy, promising four years of major Android updates and five years of security patches. Related: OxygenOS tips to maximize your OnePlus experience The device boasts new features like the customizable lock screen options, and improved privacy and personalization settings for a more tailored user experience. OxygenOS stands out for its clean interface, minimal bloatware, and customization options, though OnePlus tends to rely on Google for AI features. However, recent rumors suggest that OnePlus might be working on a new AI approach for the OnePlus 12 Series. The iconic OnePlus Alert Slider makes a welcome return on this device. / © nextpit

OnePlus 12R camera When it comes to the OnePlus 12R camera experience, it boasts a powerful main camera and a versatile camera set. The camera module is led by the Sony IMX890 sensor, featuring 50 megapixels, a 24 mm focal length, and an aperture of f/1.8. The ultra-wide lens offers 8 MP and a 112º field of view. Additionally, there is also a macro lens with 2 MP capable of shooting from a distance of 4 cm. Lastly, there is a 16 MP front camera . Pros: Reliable primary camera.

Produces photos with lifelike accuracy.

The 5x digital zoom performs well in daylight conditions. Cons: No telephoto camera.

I didn't use the Macro camera. The camera module is missing the Hasselblad logo, yet its performance is quite impressive in the end. / © nextpit The OnePlus 12R produces sharp, detailed images with excellent dynamic range in well-lit conditions using its main camera. However, the image quality may drop in low light and largely depends on the image processing technology—which does a good job. Its ultra-wide 8 MP camera, with an f/2.2 aperture, has a lower resolution, noticeable especially in night photos. Yet, it adds versatility by capturing a wider field of view. That said, the phone also does a good job at capturing natural-looking skin tones, thanks to its effective white balance and color processing. This holds true across various lighting situations. Daylight The main camera with 50 MP resolution and an aperture of f/1.8 can capture high-resolution images with good detail. The wide aperture allows for more light to enter, which is beneficial for creating sharp images with a shallow depth of field, enhancing subject focus while softly blurring the background. In daylight, the camera performs well, providing bright images with vibrant colors. Main camera 5x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 2x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 1x | Daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide camera 0.6x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 5x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 2x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 1x | Daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide camera 0.6x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 5x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 2x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 1x | Daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide camera 0.6x | Daylight © nextpit Main camera 1x | Indoor © nextpit Night shots The nighttime shots rely heavily on the sensor size and software processing like noise reduction and stabilization. While the f/1.8 aperture allows for more light, the performance also depends on the night mode or long exposure settings. Here, you will benefit from the main camera, since the ultra-wide lens decreases in quality noticeably in low-light conditions. Main camera 1x | Night © nextpit Main camera 2x | Night © nextpit Main camera 1x | Night © nextpit Main camera 2x | Night © nextpit Main camera 1x | Night © nextpit Main camera 5x | Night © nextpit Main camera 2x | Night © nextpit Main camera 1x | Night © nextpit Main camera 1x | Night © nextpit Main camera 2x | Night © nextpit Main camera 5x | Night © nextpit Main camera 1x | Night © nextpit Ultra-wide camera 0.6x | Night © nextpit Main camera 1x | Night © nextpit Main camera 2x | Night © nextpit Main camera 5x | Night © nextpit Main camera 2x | Night © nextpit Selfies The OnePlus 12R front camera produces clear, color-accurate daylight selfies, thanks to its 16 MP sensor and natural skin tones, with a 26 mm lens offering a wide, undistorted view. At night, despite the challenges of artificial lighting, it manages to capture relatively clear photos with controlled noise levels, showcasing effective software processing. Overall, the OnePlus 12R front camera seems to perform well across different lighting conditions. The details are preserved, and the camera's software effectively manages the exposure and noise levels. The portrait in the daylight has a natural look with vivid colors, while the night shot shows the camera's capability to handle low-light conditions adequately. Front Camera | Daylight © nextpit Front Camera | Portrait Mode | Daylight © nextpit Front Camera | Indoor © nextpit Front Camera | Indoor © nextpit Front Camera | Portrait Mode | Daylight © nextpit Front Camera | Night © nextpit Front Camera | Night © nextpit

OnePlus 12R battery The OnePlus 12R boasts a substantial 5,500 mAh battery that, when paired with Qualcomm's CPU, offers an impressive two days of battery life. Moreover, when it's time to recharge, the 100W wired charging capability ensures that the OnePlus 12R is fully charged in just 26 minutes—an incredibly swift process. However, what fails to impress is the absence of wireless charging functionality . Pros: Two days battery life.

Full charge in less than 30 minutes. Cons: No Wireless charging capabilities. Indeed, the OnePlus 12R won't leave you high and dry. As usual, we conducted a battery benchmark to compare the OnePlus 12R's battery life against all the devices we've tested in recent years. We employed the PC Mark battery test, which simulates a series of activities on the phone and runs until the battery dips to 20% of its full capacity. Beforehand, I fully charged the OnePlus 12R and adjusted the display brightness to approximately 237 nits. The initial test lasted for 19 hours and 12 minutes but encountered an error before completion. On the second attempt, the benchmark proceeded smoothly, yielding one of the most impressive results in our database: 22 hours and 24 minutes. The device was only outperformed by the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which reached 22 hours and 31 minutes in our review. The OnePlus 12R battery benchmark reached an impressive 22h24min of battery life. / © nextpit In my day-to-day experience, the device maintained its charge throughout an entire day of use, indeed providing a two-day battery life. However, there are a couple of drawbacks to note. The OnePlus 12R does not support wireless charging, lagging behind some of its competitors like the Pixel 7a and Nothing Phone (2). While the included charger adapter does offer quick charging speeds, its bulkiness is a downside. As I've noted in previous OnePlus reviews, the charger's size makes it less convenient to carry around, especially in a fanny pack. In a backpack, it's a different story. Therefore, if you need to recharge the 5,500 mAh battery without the bulky adapter, expect longer charging times. Fast but Bulky: The OnePlus 12R charger adapter may not fit in all bags. / © nextpit

OnePlus 12R technical specifications OnePlus 12 Series Product OnePlus 12R Image Display 6.78-inch | 120HZ ProXDR display with LTPO

2,780 x 1,264 pixels

1-120 Hz refresh rate

1,600 nits (Typical); 4,500 nits (Peak) SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8/16 GB LPDDR5X Memory 128/256 GB UFS 4.0 OS OxygenOS based on Android 14 Camera Main: 50 MP | f/1.8 | 24 mm

Ultra-Wide: 8 MP | f/2.2 | 16 mm

Macro: 2 MP | f/2.4 Front-camera 16 MP

f/2.4 aperture

26 mm equivalent focal length Battery 5,500 mAh

100W wired charging (SuperVOOC) Connectivity Dual nano-SIM slot, eSIM support

LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions and weight 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm, 207 g