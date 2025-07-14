This Netflix Film is an Instant Hit – But Critics Hate It

No movie on Netflix is currently anywhere near as successful as a new action blockbuster that was just released. Almost 40 million people have already watched the movie. Meanwhile, film critics are speaking out against it, which has resulted in a rating that could hardly be worse.

Netflix users can look forward to a constant stream of new films and series. Some titles end up in obscurity, while others storm the charts. The latter includes a new blockbuster starring Charlize Theron ("Mad Max: Fury Road"), Uma Thurman ("Pulp Fiction"), and Chiwetel Ejiofor ("12 Years a Slave"), among others. A potential megahit then? Possibly, if it weren't for the scathing reviews.

Great Success or Catastrophic Failure?

The action blockbuster "The Old Guard 2" is currently sitting in first place in Netflix's top 10 charts worldwide. A sequel to the surprise hit of the same name from 2020, the film was viewed 37.5 million times worldwide in the first four days after it was added to the library, recording 66.8 million hours watched. By comparison, the second-placed film "KPop Demon Hunters" only achieved 22.7 million views, although the film has been available online for longer.

But while the Netflix figures point to a great success, the reviews paint a completely different picture. On the Rotten Tomatoes portal, 88 critics gave it an average rating of just 22 out of 100. And the audience ratings are also anything but positive at 36 percent. A surprising result when you consider that the first film scored 80 and 70 percent. But what is the blockbuster about?

The Old Guard 2 - The story

In the The Old Guard films, the focus is on a group of immortal elite fighters. They have been protecting humanity against a dark threat for thousands of years, but immortal does not equal invincible. In the first film, we learn that one of the fighters was condemned as a witch over 500 years ago and sunk to the bottom of the ocean. But in the second part, she is suddenly back. Unfortunately, the reunion is anything but joyful.

If you want to see the new blockbuster with a star-studded cast for yourself, you can currently do so with a Netflix subscription at no extra cost. The film is not available on other streaming platforms.