Even though most of the big sales have ended, buying a new smartwatch today is still a great opportunity. If you're specifically looking for a timepiece with long battery life, Garmin's smartwatches remain some of the best options. That includes the Vivoactive 5, which is currently priced as low as $219 on Amazon.

This reflects a $80 discount (27%) off the original $299 price and applies to the Ivory colorway. Other options include Orchid and Navy Blue at $224 and $239, respectively. The Slate or Black variant is slightly higher at $242, which is still a solid deal.

Why the Garmin Vivoactive 5 Is Worth It

While the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is no longer the newest model in the Vivoactive lineup, the Vivoactive 6 launched in April, it remains one of the best smartwatch recommendations for both active and casual users. And with the current discount, the older model is an even stronger value.

The Vivoactive 5 introduced several notable upgrades to the series. It was the first Vivoactive to feature a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display. The touchscreen is bright and sharp, making it suitable for outdoor use. You can also navigate using the side buttons when your hands are wet or occupied. The watch supports water-based activities, thanks to its 5 ATM water resistance.

Garmin's Vivoactive 5 is compatible with Android and iOS. You can manage the data on the mobile app. / © Garmin

It includes Garmin’s usual suite of advanced tracking tools, such as Garmin Coach for training and recovery guidance. There's also body battery monitoring to help you understand your energy levels, along with enhanced sleep tracking through sleep coaching. One standout feature is automatic nap detection and logging, which provides personalized sleep insights.

For users in wheelchairs, Wheelchair Mode is a thoughtful addition. It tracks energy expenditure by recording pushes instead of steps.

Like Garmin’s more expensive flagship models, the Vivoactive 5 offers impressive battery life. In smartwatch mode, it lasts up to 11 days between charges, which is several times longer than the average battery life of an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch.

Is long battery life a key feature you're looking for in a smartwatch? What do you think of the Vivoactive 5 now that it's more affordable? Share your thoughts in the comments.