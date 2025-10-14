Hot topics

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is its first ultra-thin smartphone, but the device doesn’t come cheap. The good news? Frequent discounts help lower the barrier. Right now, the 512 GB variant is down to $729, that’s $540 (or 40%) off its usual $1,219 price on Amazon.

That makes it cheaper than the base model, which typically ranges from $800 to $900. The price also matches its all-time low from Prime Day.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge For?

The Galaxy S25 Edge (review) marks a breakthrough in Samsung’s lineup as its first ultra-thin and lightweight smartphone. It measures just 5.8 mm thick and weighs 163 grams, making it easy to use one-handed or slip into your pocket.

But beyond the slim form factor, it’s a capable device. It shares core specs with the standard Galaxy S25 and even borrows the 200 MP sensor from the Ultra. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is bright and sharp, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s protected by custom Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which offers better scratch and crack resistance than standard Gorilla Glass Victus.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge display showing One UI interface on a soft fabric surface.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and custom Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 proteciton. / © nextpit / Ezequiel Exstein

Internally, it’s just as powerful as its thicker counterparts, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The chip delivers noticeably faster CPU and GPU performance than the previous flagship, enabling smooth performance for daily tasks, video editing, and gaming. It also supports Galaxy AI tools.

The trade-off with ultra-thin phones is usually battery life—but Samsung has made software optimizations to keep things solid. The Galaxy S25 Edge still lasts a full day for most users and charges quickly, refilling its 3,900 mAh battery in about an hour.

As for cameras, it features a 200 MP wide sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide. While it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, the high-resolution sensor and pixel binning make it a reliable shooter for 2x to 3x zoom. It also supports 8K video recording for extra detail in your clips.

Thinking of upgrading to an ultra-thin smartphone? At this price, the Galaxy S25 Edge might just be the sleekest deal around.

