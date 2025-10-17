"Too Scary for Its Own Good"–This Critically Acclaimed Horror Game Is Free Right Now

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Amnesia: The Bunker and Samorost 3.

This Week's Free Games

Amnesia: The Bunker

We're already in October, and that means it's spooky season! And befitting this time of year, this week's free game will send shivers down your spine. Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game set in a desolate World War I bunker. Face the terrors waiting in the dark and try to make it out alive with just one bullet left in your chamber.

Amnesia: The Bunker is a brilliant horror game that has received glowing reviews on the Epic Games Store. With 4.8 out of 5 stars, the game is absolutely worth checking out for horror fans. However, please note that the game is not suitable for anyone under the age of 18 due to its graphic and violent nature. The game usually costs around $23.

This horror game is truly terrifying. / © Steam

Samorost 3

Do you remember Samorost 1 and 2, which were available for free on the Epic Games Store a few weeks ago? Samorost 3 is the continuation of those stories. This exploration and puzzle game takes you on an exciting journey through the cosmos. As a space gnome, you are searching for your own true origin among the stars.

The game is normally available for around $20 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can download this heart-warming adventure for free, so don't miss this great offer!

Samorost 3 is a fun, heart-warming adventure. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Fear the Spotlight

Next week's free game is a special treat for all horror genre fans. Fear the Spotlight is a love letter to classic 90s horror games, focusing on great storytelling and atmosphere. The game centers around Sunnyside High, a seemingly ordinary school that hides a dark past. After a seance gone wrong, you find yourself wandering the dark, abandoned corridors all alone. Monsters hide in the dark, and your only hope of escaping is solving the mystery behind a tragedy that happened at the school many decades ago.

Fear the Spotlight is not yet available on the Epic Games Store, but has absolutely amazed players over on Steam. With overwhelmingly positive reviews, this game is a must-see for all horror fans. It normally costs around $20 but will be available for free next week.

Even without hyper-realistic graphics, this horror game is a must-see. / © Steam

Are you a fan of the horror genre? If so, do you enjoy playing scary games in October? Let me know in the comments below!