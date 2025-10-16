Hot topics

This Incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Deal Saves You $130

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Turn
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 8 series brings major upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 7, but it also comes with a higher price, raising the barrier for many users and fans. Fortunately, there are deals offering significant discounts. One standout is the 43mm Galaxy Watch 8 Classic international version, currently retailing for $339, down from the usual $379, on Amazon.

Keep in mind, the standard US version of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is priced at $499, making this an outright $130 (28%) saving. However, this variant does not include the same two-year warranty offered with the US model. If you want added protection, a warranty add-on costs just $40, still keeping the total price lower than the US version.

What We Like About the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (review) was introduced a couple of months ago, marking the return of the Classic line after Samsung skipped it last year. If you're a fan of this style, this deal offers a great opportunity to own it at a more accessible price.

The watch brings back the beloved rotating bezel and features a squarish chassis that stands out from the usual circular design. It’s built with durable stainless steel and includes a new dynamic lug band that improves strap swapping and wrist fit. The watch is also waterproof and rugged, with 5 ATM and MIL-STD-810H ratings.

A person holding a Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a white strap, displaying various watch faces.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the beloved rotating bezel. / © nextpit

The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is significantly brighter, peaking at 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the previous Classic. For water activities, the new action button is useful when your hands are wet. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-band GPS for more accurate tracking.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is powered by the faster and more efficient Exynos W1000 chipset with a penta-core processor. It also features an upgraded BioActive sensor that improves accuracy and enables new health tracking metrics like the Antioxidant Index and Vascular Load. AI-powered features such as Bedtime Guidance and Running Coach add even more value.

The battery is slightly larger, but due to the more demanding display, battery life remains similar to the Watch 6 Classic, or about 30 hours with always-on display enabled and up to 40 hours with it turned off. Charging is now faster and supports wireless charging.

Would you consider this Galaxy Watch 8 Classic variant? Let us know your thoughts.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing