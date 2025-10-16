Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 8 series brings major upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 7, but it also comes with a higher price, raising the barrier for many users and fans. Fortunately, there are deals offering significant discounts. One standout is the 43mm Galaxy Watch 8 Classic international version, currently retailing for $339, down from the usual $379, on Amazon.

Keep in mind, the standard US version of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is priced at $499, making this an outright $130 (28%) saving. However, this variant does not include the same two-year warranty offered with the US model. If you want added protection, a warranty add-on costs just $40, still keeping the total price lower than the US version.

What We Like About the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (review) was introduced a couple of months ago, marking the return of the Classic line after Samsung skipped it last year. If you're a fan of this style, this deal offers a great opportunity to own it at a more accessible price.

The watch brings back the beloved rotating bezel and features a squarish chassis that stands out from the usual circular design. It’s built with durable stainless steel and includes a new dynamic lug band that improves strap swapping and wrist fit. The watch is also waterproof and rugged, with 5 ATM and MIL-STD-810H ratings.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the beloved rotating bezel. / © nextpit

The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is significantly brighter, peaking at 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the previous Classic. For water activities, the new action button is useful when your hands are wet. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-band GPS for more accurate tracking.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is powered by the faster and more efficient Exynos W1000 chipset with a penta-core processor. It also features an upgraded BioActive sensor that improves accuracy and enables new health tracking metrics like the Antioxidant Index and Vascular Load. AI-powered features such as Bedtime Guidance and Running Coach add even more value.

The battery is slightly larger, but due to the more demanding display, battery life remains similar to the Watch 6 Classic, or about 30 hours with always-on display enabled and up to 40 hours with it turned off. Charging is now faster and supports wireless charging.

Would you consider this Galaxy Watch 8 Classic variant? Let us know your thoughts.