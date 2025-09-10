iPhone 17 Series Revealed: All Models at a Glance

Apple has unveiled the new iPhone generation - and is launching four models at once: the regular iPhone 17, the brand new iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro in two sizes.

iPhone 17: Larger display, more Pro features

The standard model grows from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, but remains the same size in the hand thanks to narrower edges. Finally, there is also a 120 Hertz refresh rate, which was often cited as the biggest criticism of regular iPhones in previous years. For the first time, there is also an always-on display, higher brightness of up to 3,000 nits (peak), and a new anti-reflective coating to prevent reflections in sunlight.

Visually, everything remains the same, apart from new colors. Inside is the A19 chip, which, according to Apple, is more energy-efficient and should therefore ensure a longer battery life. Charging is now also faster. Apple promises 50 percent in around 20 minutes. The rear camera has only been improved in detail, but the front camera is completely new: a square sensor that enables portrait and landscape formats without having to turn the smartphone. This technology is unique in smartphones and is likely to find many imitators in the coming years. The resolution is 18 megapixels, and the field of view has been enlarged for group photos.

Apple iPhone 17 in all colors / © Apple

iPhone Air: Thinner than ever

At just 5.6 millimetres, the iPhone Air is the thinnest smartphone in the world - even thinner than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. According to Apple, it is more stable than all previous iPhone generations. This is made possible by a titanium frame and the new Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the front and back. The 6.5-inch display lies between the iPhone 17 and the discontinued Plus model. There is only one camera on the back with 48 megapixel resolution and 2x optical zoom via sensor crop.

Inside is the A19 Pro chip, currently the fastest smartphone processor on the market. To make room for the battery, Apple has dispensed with a SIM slot worldwide - eSIM is mandatory. Our test will show how good the battery life is. Apple promises up to 27 hours of video playback - that's more than the iPhone 16 but slightly less than the new iPhone 17.

Apple iPhone Air in all colors / © Apple

iPhone 17 Pro: New design, more powerful cameras

The Pro model comes in a completely new aluminum unibody housing and no longer has titanium. The raised camera area creates space for antennas and other components in order to install a larger battery further down. It is available with a 6.3 or 6.9-inch display, each with an A19 Pro chip and improved heat management to prevent overheating. This should eliminate another point of criticism that iPhones previously had to quickly reduce the display brightness at high performance to avoid overheating. According to Apple, the iPhone 17 Pro offers 40 percent better heat management than its predecessor.

The camera also receives a major upgrade: for the first time, all three sensors offer a 48-megapixel resolution. The main sensor is larger than before and enables better low-light shots. The telephoto camera now offers 4x optical zoom and 8x optical magnification via sensor crop. Apple has already been using the same technology for the 2x zoom with the main camera for several generations. Up to 40x zoom is possible digitally.

What do the new iPhones cost?

All models start with 256 GB memory, up to 2 TB is possible. Pre-orders are now open, with deliveries starting on September 19. As expected, there may be waiting times of several weeks depending on the model, color, and memory configuration due to the high demand.

iPhone 17: from 949 euros

iPhone Air: from 1,199 euros

iPhone 17 Pro: from 1,299 euros (6.3 inch) / 1,449 euros (6.9 inch)

The iPhone 16e (699 euros), iPhone 16 (849 euros), and iPhone 16 Plus (949 euros) remain in the range.