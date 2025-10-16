Samsung stepped up its flagship foray this year with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge, its first ultra-thin smartphone . While it was a bold move, the gamble appears to be falling short of expectations. A fresh report from South Korea suggests that Samsung is dropping the Galaxy S Edge line from next year’s Galaxy S26 series , meaning there won’t be a Galaxy S26 Edge.

No More Ultra-Thin Galaxy Smartphone?

According to an exclusive report from South Korea’s News Pim, Samsung has informed employees that it is discontinuing the Galaxy Edge series. If true, this means the Galaxy S26 Edge (review) is unlikely to debut alongside the other Galaxy S26 models next year.

An unnamed employee corroborated the report, stating that it’s unclear whether the Galaxy Edge series will return. Interestingly, the source noted that Samsung is believed to have completed development of the Galaxy S26 Edge, so there’s a chance the device could still appear in the future.

As for the Galaxy S25 Edge, the report claims Samsung has stopped production and is simply waiting for existing stock to sell out. The decision is surprising, considering the S25 Edge only debuted in May as Samsung’s first ultra-slim flagship.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge features a titanium chassis and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it has a smaller battery and lacks a telephoto sensor. / © nextpit / Ezequiel Exstein

The report highlights low sales volume as the key reason for shelving the Edge line. As of August, the Galaxy S25 Edge had sold just 1.31 million units, falling short of company expectations and trailing far behind its siblings. In contrast, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra have sold 8.28 million, 5.05 million, and 12.18 million units, respectively.

Despite its premium price, which is higher than both the S25 and S25+, the S25 Edge made several compromises to achieve its ultra-thin profile, including a smaller battery capacity and the absence of a telephoto camera.

Galaxy S26 Lineup Adds a New “Pro”

Even without the Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung’s next flagship lineup is expected to be refreshed. The standard Galaxy S26 is rumored to be replaced by a new Galaxy S26 Pro, featuring beefier specs and more premium features borrowed from the higher-end models.

Additionally, the Galaxy S26+, which was previously rumored to be cut, is now expected to remain in the lineup, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra will continue to sit at the top.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s decision to drop the Galaxy Edge? Do you think ultra-thin phones are more style than substance? We’d love to hear your take.