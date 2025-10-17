This Insanely Useful $30 App Is Free Right Now

An application that normally costs $29.99 is available for free today. It can be used not only to convert PDFs, but also to split, merge, compress, resize, and much more. However, the special offer is only available for a limited time. So now is the time to be quick.

In the two app stores of Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, you will find an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free for you.

Free pro apps (Android)

Accumulator PDF creator ( $29.99 ) - Are you looking for a powerful PDF application for your cell phone? With this software, you can not only edit PDFs, but also create customized, professional-looking pages and presentations. Of course, the app also allows you to write or insert text directly into a PDF (4.1 stars, 2,950 ratings)

) - This app offers something that will certainly benefit everyone: training for the mind. It's not about cramming, but about short games that promote attention and memory. Whether the approach really works scientifically remains questionable. However, the numerous enthusiastic reviews show that the entertainment value is definitely there . Illuminance - Lux Pro ( $0.19 ) - This application also scores with excellent ratings. However, its practical use remains rather limited. In other words, it is only really helpful in rare cases. But then even more so. This is because the app records the incident light in the surroundings and provides the brightness in lux. This includes a clear display over time (4.5 stars, 460 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Dr. PetPlay ( $1.99 ) - In this app, players take on the role of a vet and look after the well-being of two- or four-legged patients. The task is to examine toy animals. Not just any toy animals, however, but your own stuffed animals. These can be easily added and personalized in the app. The game is primarily aimed at a younger audience (5.0 stars, 3 ratings)

) - The app is specially designed for children. You take on the role of a doctor and look after injured little figures by caring for and treating them. However, the design of the world is only based on Lego and Duplo Paintiles ( $1.99 ) - At first, this colorful puzzle game seems quite simple. Three colors are used to redecorate the tiles. But you soon unlock new game mechanics: a crumbling floor, rainbow tiles, and even bombs. Each of these new features changes the dynamics of the game and requires the player to adapt their strategy and look for new approaches (4.3 stars, 8 ratings).

Free apps with traps - what to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of this article's publication. Unfortunately, developers often fail to specify the duration of these offers. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before downloading a free app, it's always a good idea to review the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is essential to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.