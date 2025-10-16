ROG Xbox Ally X Review: It's an Amazing Handheld–But Is It Worth $1000?

PC gaming has had one major drawback for as long as I can remember: it's big, clunky, and as a result, not very portable. Now, however, a new form factor is set to conquer PC gaming. And that's portable handheld devices. We've seen the Steam Deck, which has paved the way for more devices to follow, and now we're looking at the latest handheld on the market, the ROG Xbox Ally X. What does this console do better than the rest? Can it deliver on its promises of performance, portability, and long battery life? I put the console to the test, and now it's time to look at the results.

What is the ROG Xbox Ally X?

The ROG Xbox Ally X is not an entirely new console. It's a cooperation between Asus ROG and Microsoft's Xbox, designed to bring the Xbox brand to Asus' already established ROG Ally console. When I first heard about this, I expected the ROG Xbox Ally X to be a rebranded version of the ROG Ally X, the predecessor of which I reviewed back in 2023.

I was, however, pleasantly surprised to find out that the Xbox Ally X is, in fact, a different, stand-alone console that has received a notable overhaul. Both in terms of design and technical specs, the console differentiates itself from the original Ally and even the Ally X.

The ROG Xbox Ally X is an overhauled and redesigned version of the ROG Ally X. / © Corinna Oettinger // Nextpit

Where the original Ally and Ally X featured an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, the Xbox Ally X comes equipped with a newer, more powerful AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor. And while the two processors' performance isn't worlds apart, it's still a noticeable upgrade. Especially when paired with 24 GB of RAM, which is an 8 GB upgrade over the original Ally's 16 GB.

However, this review will not focus on technical specs or numbers. I set out to test whether the console can hold its own in real-world scenarios and whether it's worth spending your hard-earned money on. Because even the highest benchmark score becomes useless if the console can't deliver on what matters most: a good overall gaming experience on the go.

Putting the ROG Xbox Ally X to the Test

First Impressions and Design Quality

Despite the ROG Xbox Ally X not being significantly larger than the ROG Ally and Ally X, it certainly feels a lot "heftier." Whether that is due to its design or the higher weight of around 715 g is up for debate. However, when I first took the console out of its packaging, I was taken aback by its considerable size. And that's not just an aesthetic concern.

When I took the console outside with me for some real-world portability testing, I noticed that it barely fit into my large backpack. And while I could have crammed it in there a bit more, I was looking for a comfortable fit that would ensure the console doesn't get scratched or damaged, because even at a price point of $1000, a carry case is not included.

Apart from the console potentially being damaged in transit, the missing case causes yet another issue: The console could accidentally be turned on if anything inside your backpack comes in contact with the power button. I will explain later why that can lead to fairly serious issues in transit.

The air vents are located on the top and back of the console. / © Corinna Oettinger // Nextpit

However, I do not want to dwell on a missing case for too long. The console's overall build quality makes a good impression. My only real complaint is the X, Y, A, and B buttons, which are impossible to press quietly. And while this is a rather niche concern, you will know what I am talking about once you try to skip through some dialogue in a quiet room.

I am a big fan of the revamped design, especially when it comes to the "controllers" on the sides of the screen. The console is easy to hold and fits perfectly into my hands. Compared to the original Ally, my grip on the console feels much more secure and intuitive, thanks to the new controller extensions. I can play for hours without experiencing any fatigue, cramping, or heaviness while holding the console.

I love the convenient controller redesign. / © Corinna Oettinger // Nextpit

Ports and Storage

The ROG Xbox Ally X covers all bases when it comes to ports and connectivity. It features two USB-C ports, one of which supports both display output and power delivery. It also has a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, which is always a nice-to-have feature. Other devices can be connected to the console via Bluetooth.

The console comes equipped with 1 TB of fast 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. However, if that's not enough, storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

The console's ports are located on the top side of the console, above the screen. Personally, I would have liked to see one of the USB-C ports on the bottom to allow for more charging flexibility. When sitting at a desk, for example, the location of both ports can make it a bit tricky to charge the console comfortably.

All ports are located at the top of the console. / © Corinna Oettinger // Nextpit

Display and Touchscreen

Like before, the ROG Xbox Ally X's screen measures 7 inches. The panel's resolution is regular FHD, which is perfectly fine for such a small console. At 120 Hz, the refresh rate is high enough to play competitive FPS games at no disadvantage. The panel also supports AMD FreeSync Premium.

I had no issues whatsoever with the display during testing. The touch controls are responsive, colors appear as expected, and brightness can accommodate most day-to-day situations. Keep in mind, however, that I am located in Germany and haven't seen the sun in several weeks now. So I can't say whether the display can hold up in sunny weather. Overall, I have no complaints when it comes to this part of the console.

Performance and Cooling

By now, I have held many handhelds similar to the ROG Xbox Ally X in my hands. And the console's performance is on par with or even exceeds what I would expect from a handheld. Pretty much every game runs well, so long as you're willing to turn down the graphics a bit. The console generally feels very responsive and fast. Minimizing a game to quickly check on your battery and then getting back to it? No problem at all. The console handles these transitions very well and without issue. When plugged into the wall, the console's performance increases slightly, although the difference, depending on the game and selected performance mode, is not too noticeable.

Another pleasant surprise was the good cooling performance. Even when playing for longer periods, the console does get warm, but it neither overheats nor do the fans spin up to noticeable levels. The Xbox Ally X is significantly quieter than I expected, which is nice, especially since it still manages to cool itself sufficiently.

The console doesn't overheat even when playing unoptimized game demos. / © Corinna Oettinger // Nextpit

There is, however, one crux that holds the console back a bit. I grew up with handheld consoles like the Nintendo DS, and if you did too, you'll probably experience the same frustration with the Xbox Ally X. When playing on the go, you sometimes just want to shut the console, shove it in your bag, and get back to your game later.

With the Xbox Ally X, that isn't really possible. Whenever you want to put the console away, ensure that you fully close any open games before doing so. Otherwise, it continues to run and will ultimately overheat if confined to a small backpack or pressed against fabric. When my train arrived unexpectedly, I had to quickly put the console away to board; no time to close out of my game. By the time I had found a seat and retrieved the console, it had gotten quite hot. Not dangerously so, but if I had left it for longer, it would have become even hotter and eventually run out of battery.

So if you are looking for a console to take with you on the go, make sure to always close out of any games and properly shut down the console to prevent any issues.

What Games Can I Play on the ROG Xbox Ally X?

Since the ROG Xbox Ally X runs on Windows 11, you can play pretty much any game you'd play on your PC. That includes games from Steam, the Epic Games Store, and of course, the Xbox Store and Game Pass. Steam games can also be modded and configured without limitations. And so, while I am not a fan of the aesthetics of running Windows 11 on a handheld, I certainly can't fault it for that, given the immense flexibility the operating system offers.

Thanks to Windows 11, the console is highly configurable. / © Corinna Oettinger // Nextpit

Do keep in mind, however, that any games you want to play should be playable with a controller. Because while the console does provide an on-screen keyboard whenever necessary, you won't be able to enjoy games that rely solely on a keyboard and mouse.

Battery Life

Now we approach the one thing that has stopped me from buying a handheld altogether. And that's the battery. When playing more demanding games, the ROG Xbox Ally X's battery lasts for close to two hours before needing to be plugged in again. If you decide to play less demanding games or are okay with turning down the graphics a bit more, you will get more playtime out of a single battery charge.

As such, whether you're okay with the Xbox Ally X's battery life depends on how you intend to use the console. Are you ever going to be away from a charger for more than 2 hours, but want to play demanding games on the go? That may be a problem. But if you just want to play some cozy games on the train where sockets are usually available, you may not find a single thing wrong with the console's battery performance.

The battery lasts close to 2 hours when playing demanding games. / © Corinna Oettinger // Nextpit

When charged with the provided charger, the console charges rather quickly. Regarding the charger, I am very glad that the console is shipped with a proper charger. Given recent industry trends, the inclusion of proper charging gear may be in jeopardy and could slowly fade out. However, Asus and Microsoft are heading in the right direction by providing a fast, reliable charger that's neither too bulky nor feels cheap.

My Final Verdict on the ROG Xbox Ally X

The ROG Xbox Ally X is a solid handheld console, and I really enjoyed my time testing it. I took it everywhere I went for the last couple of days, and it's the first handheld I genuinely considered buying for myself. Until I saw the price tag, that is. At a whopping $999, the console is anything but cheap. And that price tag carries certain expectations.

One of those expectations would be the inclusion of a proper carry case. However, if you want one, be prepared to spend an additional $70, bringing the total price to almost $1.100. At that price, you can also get a very solid gaming laptop equipped with a dedicated graphics card and a high-end processor.

But if you do have the money to spend on a handheld console, and the handheld form factor appeals to you, there is nothing wrong with choosing the ROG Xbox Ally X. In fact, if you want to get one of the Ally handhelds, I recommend the ROG Xbox Ally X. It's the most powerful of the bunch, so if you're willing to spend a significant amount of money, you should opt for what nets the best overall experience. The partnership with Xbox also offers some cool benefits, and I am a big fan of the revamped design.

All in all, there are no major issues that would prevent me from recommending the ROG Xbox Ally X to anyone interested in a handheld. And with consoles becoming increasingly more expensive across the board, perhaps the high price is something we will have to get used to. But even if that's the case, it doesn't change the fact that for some, their money may be better spent on a gaming laptop.