After 15 Years, nextpit Steps Into the Future

Sometimes, you have to let go of the past to create something new. After almost two decades, we are saying goodbye to a piece of history—and starting a new era for nextpit.

A Slice of History is Ending:

It's hard to believe: the technology behind nextpit dates back to a time when smartphones still had buttons. In any case, there was no Google Play Store—and above all, no web page that talked about Android apps. We developed our own system over 15 years ago—back then, it was a Herculean feat and enabled us to grow quickly to remain innovative.

Over the years, it became increasingly difficult to enhance our aging back-end system. Every small adjustment required plenty of effort, and integrating new features was almost like performing open-heart surgery.

Since the merger of Inside Digital and nextpit almost two years ago, it was clear that maintaining two separate systems—one custom and the other running on WordPress–didn't make sense in the long term. That's why we decided to migrate nextpit to WordPress as well.

A Huge Step. An Emotional One, Too

What sounds so simple was actually months of work by a large team. Content had to be migrated, structures adapted, and designs reimagined. We carried plenty of what we could over from the old system—but not everything could stay.

The most difficult part? Our forum and our points system. Millions of posts, discussions, and memories. They were the heart of our community, and we know how much passion goes into them. However, the technical and organizational challenge of transferring everything would have been enormous. Forums no longer play the same role today as they did 15 years ago. There are new forms of exchange, new platforms, and new methods to stay in contact with each other.

We did not take this step lightly. It is therefore all the more important to us that you have a say in what the community at nextpit will look like in the future. If you would like to share your thoughts with us, please take a moment to complete our survey here. Your opinion counts: Your participation will flow directly into the development of our new community system.

A New Home—More Beautiful, Faster, More Flexible

On October 21, the new nextpit goes live! It will look different, modern, and lighter. However, it is still nextpit at heart, with the same passion, with the same team, with the same mission: to show you what you can expect from technology.

Thank you for letting us try new ideas together with you, test features, and build a nextpit that is tailored to your needs—step by step.

We know this: Many of you have been with us for years. You have discussed, commented, criticized, and laughed with us—you are nextpit.

That's why we're extremely chuffed to write this next chapter with you.

Farewell, old nextpit. And hello, future—our shared future.