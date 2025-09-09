Samsung One UI 8 Is Out—Is Your Galaxy Phone Getting Android 16?
Samsung has accelerated the release of One UI 8, its custom Android 16 update. After months of testing, the final version is now available for eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets, starting with the Galaxy S25 series and gradually expanding to older models and mid-range devices. Check the list below to see if your device qualifies for the update.
One UI 8 Release Timeline
Samsung moved quickly following Google’s release of Android 16 for Pixel devices. The beta program began on May 28 with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. More Galaxy devices soon followed, primarily from previous flagship generations such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.
On September 15, Samsung concluded the beta for the Galaxy S25 series and announced that One UI 8 is officially rolling out to the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, and S25 Ultra. As usual, the rollout will be gradual, beginning with users in South Korea.
The major firmware update is expected to reach Galaxy S25 devices in countries where the beta program was available, including the USA, the UK, Germany, France, and India. According to Samsung’s forums, the next wave of releases is scheduled for October through November, though exact timing remains unclear.
Will Your Galaxy Device Get One UI 8?
Alongside the One UI 8 launch, Samsung has published a list of devices slated to receive the update, noting that the schedule may vary by region and model.
Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE will receive One UI 8 as their final major update. The same applies to mid-range models like the Galaxy A73, A53, and A33, all released in 2022. Newer devices typically benefit from extended support lasting five to six years, making them strong candidates for One UI 8.
Table of Samsung One UI 8 Devices
- Samsung Galaxy A Series
- Samsung Galaxy S Series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Series
- Samsung Galaxy M and F Series
- Samsung Galaxy XCover
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S Series
Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung is dropping a few budget and mid-range models from the One UI 8 roster, based on their limited software support. These include the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A05s.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy A06
|October 2025
|Galaxy A07
|October 2025
|Galaxy A15 4G
|November 2025
|Galaxy A15 5G
|November 2025
|Galaxy A16
|November 2025
|Galaxy A17
|October 2025
|Galaxy A24
|October 2025
|Galaxy A25
|October 2025
|Galaxy A26
|October 2025
|Galaxy A33
|November 2025
|Galaxy A34
|October 2025
|Galaxy A35
|October 2025
|Galaxy A36
|October 2025
|Galaxy A53
|October 2025
|Galaxy A54
|October 2025
|Galaxy A55
|October 2025
|Galaxy A56
|October 2025
|Galaxy A73
|October 2025
Samsung Galaxy S Series
For flagship models, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra received One UI 7 as their final major update. However, they will continue to receive security patches. Interestingly, the Galaxy S21 FE is still eligible for One UI 8, which came as a surprise to many users.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy S21 FE
|October 2025
|Galaxy S22
|October 2025
|Galaxy S22+
|October 2025
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|October 2025
|Galaxy S23
|October 2025
|Galaxy S23+
|October 2025
|Galaxy S23 FE
|October 2025
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|October 2025
|Galaxy S24
|October 2025
|Galaxy S24+
|October 2025
|Galaxy S24 FE
|October 2025
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|October 2025
|Galaxy S25
|September 2025
|September 2025
|Galaxy S25+
|September 2025
|September 2025
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|September 2025
|September 2025
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|September 2025
|September 2025
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Notably absent from the One UI 8 update list are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both devices will end their major update cycle with One UI 7, although they may continue to receive security patches for a limited time.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|October 2025
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|October 2025
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|September 2025
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|October 2025
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|October 2025
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|September 2025
|Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
|September 2025
Samsung Galaxy M and F Series
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy M06 / F06
|TBC
|Galaxy M15 / F15
|TBC
|Galaxy M16 / F16
|TBC
|Galaxy M34 5G
|TBC
|Galaxy M35
|TBC
|Galaxy M36
|TBC
|Galaxy M54 / F54
|TBC
|Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55
|October 2025
|Galaxy M56 / F56
|October 2025
Samsung Galaxy XCover
As Samsung's enterprise range, the XCover family offers flagship-level software support.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
|TBC
|Galaxy XCover 7
|TBC
|Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
|October 2025
Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S Series
Most of Samsung Galaxy tablets that were eligible for One UI 7 will still receive One UI 8 with the exception of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+
|October 2025
|Galaxy Tab Active 5
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
|October 2025
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S8
|October 2025
|Galaxy Tab S8+
|October 2025
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|October 2025
|Galaxy Tab S9
|September 2025
|Galaxy Tab S9+
|September 2025
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|September 2025
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+
|September 2025
|Galaxy Tab S10+
|September 2025
|Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
|September 2025
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
|September 2025
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
|September 2025
Which Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet do you own? Is your device in the One UI 8 list? Let us know in the comments.
The article was updated on September 15, 2025, to reflect the initial list of Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets confirmed to be eligible for One UI 8.