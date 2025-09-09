Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy One UI 8 Update Devices Eligible
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung has accelerated the release of One UI 8, its custom Android 16 update. After months of testing, the final version is now available for eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets, starting with the Galaxy S25 series and gradually expanding to older models and mid-range devices. Check the list below to see if your device qualifies for the update.

One UI 8 Release Timeline

Samsung moved quickly following Google’s release of Android 16 for Pixel devices. The beta program began on May 28 with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. More Galaxy devices soon followed, primarily from previous flagship generations such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

On September 15, Samsung concluded the beta for the Galaxy S25 series and announced that One UI 8 is officially rolling out to the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, and S25 Ultra. As usual, the rollout will be gradual, beginning with users in South Korea.

The major firmware update is expected to reach Galaxy S25 devices in countries where the beta program was available, including the USA, the UK, Germany, France, and India. According to Samsung’s forums, the next wave of releases is scheduled for October through November, though exact timing remains unclear.

Will Your Galaxy Device Get One UI 8?

Alongside the One UI 8 launch, Samsung has published a list of devices slated to receive the update, noting that the schedule may vary by region and model.

Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE will receive One UI 8 as their final major update. The same applies to mid-range models like the Galaxy A73, A53, and A33, all released in 2022. Newer devices typically benefit from extended support lasting five to six years, making them strong candidates for One UI 8.

Table of Samsung One UI 8 Devices

Samsung Galaxy A Series

Samsung is dropping a few budget and mid-range models from the One UI 8 roster, based on their limited software support. These include the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A05s.

Two Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones held in hands, displaying colorful screens with weather information.
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 will get One UI 8. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy A06 October 2025  
Galaxy A07 October 2025  
Galaxy A15 4G November 2025  
Galaxy A15 5G November 2025  
Galaxy A16 November 2025  
Galaxy A17 October 2025  
Galaxy A24 October 2025  
Galaxy A25 October 2025  
Galaxy A26 October 2025  
Galaxy A33 November 2025  
Galaxy A34 October 2025  
Galaxy A35 October 2025  
Galaxy A36 October 2025  
Galaxy A53 October 2025  
Galaxy A54 October 2025  
Galaxy A55 October 2025  
Galaxy A56 October 2025  
Galaxy A73 October 2025  

Samsung Galaxy S Series

For flagship models, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra received One UI 7 as their final major update. However, they will continue to receive security patches. Interestingly, the Galaxy S21 FE is still eligible for One UI 8, which came as a surprise to many users.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 side by side
Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 side-by-side comparison. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy S21 FE October 2025  
Galaxy S22 October 2025  
Galaxy S22+ October 2025  
Galaxy S22 Ultra October 2025  
Galaxy S23 October 2025  
Galaxy S23+ October 2025  
Galaxy S23 FE October 2025  
Galaxy S23 Ultra October 2025  
Galaxy S24 October 2025  
Galaxy S24+ October 2025  
Galaxy S24 FE October 2025  
Galaxy S24 Ultra October 2025  
Galaxy S25 September 2025 September 2025
Galaxy S25+ September 2025 September 2025
Galaxy S25 Edge September 2025 September 2025
Galaxy S25 Ultra September 2025 September 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

Notably absent from the One UI 8 update list are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both devices will end their major update cycle with One UI 7, although they may continue to receive security patches for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is eligible for seven years of Android OS updates and security patches. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy Z Flip 4 October 2025  
Galaxy Z Flip 5 October 2025  
Galaxy Z Flip 6 September 2025  
Galaxy Z Fold 4 October 2025  
Galaxy Z Fold 5 October 2025  
Galaxy Z Fold 6 September 2025  
Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition September 2025  

Samsung Galaxy M and F Series

Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy M06 / F06 TBC  
Galaxy M15 / F15 TBC  
Galaxy M16 / F16 TBC  
Galaxy M34 5G TBC  
Galaxy M35 TBC  
Galaxy M36 TBC  
Galaxy M54 / F54 TBC  
Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55 October 2025  
Galaxy M56 / F56 October 2025  

Samsung Galaxy XCover

As Samsung's enterprise range, the XCover family offers flagship-level software support.

A person holding a Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro smartphone and its protective case.
Samsung's rugged XCover 7 Pro promises a long software update policy. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy XCover 6 Pro TBC  
Galaxy XCover 7 TBC  
Galaxy XCover 7 Pro October 2025  

Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S Series

Most of Samsung Galaxy tablets that were eligible for One UI 7 will still receive One UI 8 with the exception of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

You get even fewer reflections on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will also get One UI 8. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+ October 2025  
Galaxy Tab Active 5 TBC  
Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro October 2025  
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 TBC  
Galaxy Tab S8 October 2025  
Galaxy Tab S8+ October 2025  
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra October 2025  
Galaxy Tab S9 September 2025  
Galaxy Tab S9+ September 2025  
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra September 2025  
Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+  September 2025  
Galaxy Tab S10+  September 2025  
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra  September 2025  
Galaxy Tab S10 FE September 2025  
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ September 2025  

Which Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet do you own? Is your device in the One UI 8 list? Let us know in the comments.

The article was updated on September 15, 2025, to reflect the initial list of Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets confirmed to be eligible for One UI 8.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

