Top 5 Apps of the Week: Sorry! World, ReShoot, and More!

Can you believe we’re already in the final quarter of 2025? As we prepare for the weekend, I trust this week has been kind to you. Now is an excellent opportunity to find some peace and recharge your batteries. To make the most of your downtime, I’ve put together a list of apps and games that are bound to pique your interest—keep reading for some exciting ideas.

This week, we’re thrilled to present a thoughtfully curated array of our top mobile apps and games, perfect for both Android and iOS fans. After diving into the vast selections available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, we’ve pinpointed five exceptional titles that truly stood out to us. Whether you’re on the hunt for captivating gaming adventures or useful tools to boost your productivity, our selections are sure to offer something exhilarating that aligns with your preferences.

Sorry! World — Board Game (Android and iOS)

Board game adaptations can always be a tricky affair, but I am glad that this iteration came out of this effort relatively unscathed. The visual presentation of this game was bright and lively. The boards were colourful, the pawns had personality, and animations made many of the transitions feel smooth instead of clunky. I liked how the interface keeps things clean, making it easy for a newcomer to pick up the game without having to jump through pages and pages of instructions.

Being more than just a direct adaptation, the introduction of ‘meta systems’ makes it interesting. What is a ‘meta system’, you ask? Basically, you get town-building elements, ranks and league play, seasonal passes, and the usual mobile trappings of rewards, events, and cosmetic options, which add more fun, especially when it comes to unlocking new character avatars or the ability to tinker with my tiny base. In short, it ups the interactivity ante just to make things interesting.

Overall, I found my experience with this title to be smooth in terms of the graphics. Of course, as players built more towns and the visuals grew richer, there were slight delays that occurred from time to time. The app did a good job of handling connectivity, matchmaking, and saving progress, and it also tends to favor social play — friends, leaderboards, and events were woven into the fabric of the experience.

All told, Sorry! World Board Game proved to be a commendable adaptation that found a nice balance between preserving the simple joy of the original Sorry! and embracing modern mobile gaming sensibilities. It won’t fully satisfy players seeking a “pure” board game experience, but as a casual, social, competitive mobile title, it does its job well.

Happy Citizens — Mayor Sim (Android and iOS)

In Happy Citizens – Mayor Sim, I stepped in as a mayor tasked with building, maintaining, and growing a vibrant little city. Got to love the art style that heavily leaned into the cheerful and cartoony side. It was full of bright colors and exaggerated animations, boasting a cast of quirky citizens who have more personality than I expected from tiny digital avatars. What I particularly appreciated was how the game balanced complexity with simplicity as I strove to build a self-sustaining, thriving metropolis.

The game also did a commendable job of nudging me toward engagement without feeling too pushy about monetisation. Sure, there were premium currencies and time gates — this is a mobile game, after all — but they never felt overly aggressive. I could progress at my own pace without constantly feeling pressured to open my wallet, which is something I can’t say for many other city sims played on mobile devices these days.

Performance-wise, Happy Citizens – Mayor Sim ran smoothly on both Android and iOS in my experience. The interface proved to be clean and intuitive, making it easy for anyone to jump in and start building right away. I did encounter the occasional slowdown when my city grew large and bustling, but it never detracted from the overall experience.

I found Happy Citizens – Mayor Sim to be a delightful little city-building experience that managed to be both approachable and rewarding. It’s perfect for those moments when I have a few minutes to spare and want to feel a sense of progress without the stress of competitive gameplay. It may not reinvent the genre, but it knows exactly what it wants to be — a feel-good city sim with plenty of heart. And sometimes, that’s exactly what a mobile gamer like me needs.

Atlas Photo — Spot Finder (Android & iOS)

Hmmm, here’s an idea of an app that helps photographers scout locations, tailored to my style and preferences. Certainly a compelling idea with an alluring promise to discover spots I might never have known existed or planned. In reality, however, I found this app to depict flashes of brilliance interspersed with rough edges that made me feel cautious about recommending it without reservations.

The onboarding experience proved immersive — I was asked a series of photography-style questions, preferences, and constraints before I was able to see much of anything. That might have helped tailor the app to my interests, but it also meant there’s a barrier before I can truly explore the functions. Some users have complained that this gating felt like a delay tactic. Thankfully, once I got past that stage, the interface was neat and visually pleasing, with a map-based display and curated suggestions based on AI predictions mixed with environmental data. The alignment of suggestion to intention was a key promise of the app.

Unfortunately, I felt that the app’s performance could be improved after experiencing sluggishness in loading maps and locating pins, especially when zooming or panning across unfamiliar areas. This is certainly a downer, especially when one is in a hurry or trying to plan on the fly. The promise of smooth scouting gave way to occasional frustration when the UI stuttered or the app seemed unwilling to respond fast enough.

I also did not like how many of the functions and features were hidden behind a paywall, which is a pity. Shouldn’t apps like this be made more accessible to the masses? Well, with the monetization model being a sticking point, I would recommend this only for those who are willing to drop some serious coin.

Find the best photo-taking spots no matter where you go. / © nextpit

I would conclude by saying this app was an intriguing experiment in location-scouting assistance. It offered a fresh take on an old problem: how to discover, plan, and capture in unfamiliar terrain. However, the execution still needed some polish around the numerous rough edges. If one is curious and willing to tolerate occasional lag or UI friction, and doesn’t mind the subscription model to unlock full potential, it may be rewarding enough with unexpected photo locations. Hopefully, future app updates will help iron out the niggling performance issues.

ReShoot — AI Photos & Edits (Android & iOS)

The promise of rescuing imperfect photos — whether a friend blinked, someone looked away, or lighting betrayed the moment — is a very interesting proposition to me. It helps me touch up seemingly spoiled photos. Experimenting with this app, I discovered that ReShoot offered both moments of magic and reminders that AI still has its limits.

Launching the app, I was served with numerous menus that reminded me of one thing: It is not a general photo editor, but rather, it zeroed in on face-swaps as well as expression and pose corrections. Basically, this app strives to match lighting, angles, and expressions to make the transition appear natural. It works at times, while falling short of its promise in other situations.

Overall, performance proved to be mixed, where processing felt fast enough to be seamless at times, while experiencing delays for more ambitious edits.

Spice up your selfies by using AI to transform them into something else. / © nextpit

ReShoot came across as a niche, semi-specialist tool to me rather than a catchall photo editor. It’s not yet something I would rely on as my go-to for all portrait retouching, but it can be handy when you just need to rescue a few shots. It is also nice to play with some fun stuff, merging different objects around the house to come up with something totally different, like my kitchen towel roll with gingers for its limbs. I believe with further refinements — better handling of accessories and hard edges, more generous trial allowances, and more consistency — it could evolve into a staple for photographers or social media users.

Rash ID: AI Skin Scanner (Android & iOS)

Hah! Can an app actually diagnose what kind of skin condition I have? I must say, I was rather skeptical of Rash ID, albeit intrigued simultaneously. Can a mere smartphone camera paired with artificial intelligence analyze skin conditions accurately? Perhaps, so I gave it a go.

The user interface proved to be easy enough for anyone to use and was highly intuitive. Clean and professional looking, the clever use of soft colors, simple navigation, and clear instructions on how to capture a skin photo for analysis won me over. The process itself was straightforward: I took a close-up image of the affected area, and within seconds, the AI generated a list of possible conditions along with general descriptions and suggested next steps. It was designed to feel like a friendly first opinion rather than a diagnostic tool, and to its credit, Rash ID was constantly careful to remind users that it’s not a replacement for medical advice.

In terms of usability, the experience was smooth. The app guided me on lighting, focus, and framing to improve accuracy, which was helpful. When I tested it on a few minor skin blemishes, such as eczema on my hand and a patch of dry skin here and there, the results were surprisingly reasonable. The app offered possible matches, accompanied by a short explanation and guidance to consult a professional if symptoms persisted. It felt like having a quick, informed reference in my pocket.

While this is not a skin specialist replacement, it could come in useful in identifying a rash, mole, or other skin irritation. / © nextpit

Of course, this is not a skin specialist, so it must never be treated as such. Lighting, skin tone, and image clarity play huge roles in what the AI can interpret correctly. There were times when it misread simple irritations or provided overly broad assessments, a constant reminder that AI, no matter how advanced, cannot yet replicate the nuance of a dermatologist’s trained eye. It is a valuable tool for early awareness, though. This proved to be an impressive step forward in personal health tech, but it is not, I repeat, not a substitute for professional medical care.

And just like that, we’ve wrapped up this week’s edition. We hope you have an amazing weekend packed with our thoughtfully selected recommendations. Should you have any additional apps or games that you think might be helpful for others, don’t hesitate to share your thoughts in the comments section!