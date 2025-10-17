For years, Windows and macOS users have had the option to access Meta’s Messenger through a standalone desktop app. This offered advantages such as full keyboard access, shortcut support, and seamless multitasking, features that often outperformed the web and mobile versions. However, those better days are coming to an end, as Meta has announced the shutdown of the Messenger desktop apps.

Meta has been quiet about the change, with no formal announcement posted. The update was first spotted on Messenger’s support page, and some users have begun receiving notifications.

Messenger App for PC: Days Are Numbered

According to the notice, Messenger for both Windows and macOS will shut down on December 15, 2025. After that date, the app and any unsecured chats will no longer be accessible. Meta also recommends deleting the app after the shutdown, as it will cease to function.

The Messenger app for Mac is being deprecated. After deprecation, you won’t be able to log into this app and will be automatically redirected to use Facebook website for messaging. If you’re using the Messenger desktop apps, you’ll get an in-app notification once the deprecation process begins.

The company encourages users to switch to the web or mobile versions of Messenger. For Windows users, there’s also the option to use the standalone Facebook app, which integrates Messenger and retains some core features. This transition period gives users time to get familiar with the alternatives.

How to Save Your Messenger Conversations

To preserve your chats, you’ll need to enable secure storage and set up a PIN. This allows you to archive or migrate conversations from the desktop app to the web or mobile versions.

If you’re unfamiliar with the setup process, go to Privacy & Safety settings, then navigate to End-to-End Encryption. Ensure secure storage is enabled and nominate a passcode to protect your messages. You can then log in to your account on the web or mobile app and enter your PIN to successfully transfer your chats.

Meta hasn’t disclosed why it’s shutting down the Messenger app for PC. It’s likely due to a shrinking user base or limited resources to maintain development. The move was arguably foreshadowed when Meta replaced the Windows Messenger app with a web-based version last year.

Which Messenger app do you use? Will this change affect your workflow or messaging habits? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.