Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Review: Almost the Best There Is

The Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete couldn't be more similar to the best robot vacuum cleaner on the market at the moment. The manufacturer has equipped the robot vacuum cleaner with a roller mop, an updated docking station, and high suction power. Even small details, such as a protective cover for the carpet roller, have been integrated. Does this strategy work in reality? Find out in the detailed Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete review.

Great suction power

Flawless mopping result

Faultless navigation

Function-rich docking station

Many included spare parts Bad Tall for a robot vacuum cleaner

No Matter support

Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Design and Build Quality From a design point of view, the Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete is one of the most modern robot vacuum cleaners (Best Of list) that nextpit has ever reviewed. This Mova appliance is available in white and black. It has a lowerable navigation tower and measures 9.6 cm tall. This is quite high compared to the competition. In this respect, Roborock is a tough act to follow: The Saros Z70 with a mechanical gripper arm (review) measured a paltry 7.98 cm in comparison. Otherwise, the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete lacks nothing. An extendable side brush and a roller mop are included, moving outward to ensure maximum corner coverage. The Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete in action. © nextpit / Thomas Kern Side view of the Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete. © nextpit / Thomas Kern The docking station has also been given a facelift. Compared to its predecessor, the Z50 Ultra Roller (review), it has shrunk immensely. This was absolutely necessary, as the predecessor was really tall. The Z60 Ultra Roller Complete has dimensions measuring 54.5 × 39 × 46.3 cm. It contains two storage tanks—one for clean water and one to hold dirty water. The company also installed two additional mini tanks with cleaning solutions. Finally, the self-maintenance routine is completed by a self-emptying function, as well as washing and drying of the roller mop. Just like Dreame, the "Complete" versions of the Mova robot vacuum cleaners include a box with spare parts. This naturally saves costs in the long term. You will need the Movahome app to operate it. We used the iOS app for this review, where the setup process was painless. There is a QR code underneath that you can use to add the robot vacuum cleaner via the app.

The Movahome App shares Dreame's DNA The Movahome app is also very similar to its Dreame counterpart. When it comes to cleaning, you can choose between 5 suction levels and water flow rate options. Apart from that, there are familiar customization options for the maintenance functions and how closely the robot vacuum cleaner should follow the programmed paths. Cleaning settings of the Mova robot vacuum cleaner. © nextpit / Thomas Kern Special features of the robot vacuum cleaner. © nextpit / Thomas Kern In addition to carpet cleaning settings, I like the option to set the charging limit. I think the pet mode is the most ingenious feature. This allows the robot vacuum cleaner to clean up after your pet's mess, or you can get an overview of where the dog or cat is currently up to mischief.

Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Suction and Mopping Performance Mova incorporated a suction force of 28,000 Pa into the robot vacuum cleaner. This is also one reason why the appliance copes perfectly with animal fur and human hair. The other reason is the built-in double brush, which ensures you never have to worry about detangling. As mentioned, the side brush extends outwards to clean corners and hard-to-reach areas. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 96 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 96 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,9 g 94 % The roller mop does a good job with wet cleaning. The special feature of this mopping function is how it is constantly moistened with fresh water and, therefore, always mops using clean equipment. In reality, the robot vacuum cleaner scrubs away stains of all kinds. Surprisingly, it needed several passes for dried stains. The best thing, however, is a cover that keeps the roller mop away from carpets. This prevents your carpets from needlessly getting wet. The cleaning performance of the Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete is fabulous. © nextpit / Thomas Kern The back of the Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete. © nextpit / Thomas Kern The good suction and mopping performance are of little use if the navigation and obstacle detection are also not top-notch. Fortunately, they were. Even the familiar arch-enemies in the form of table and chair legs and cables did not cause the Mova robot vacuum cleaner to despair. Nor will you despair of the appliance's battery life. It can easily work in apartments of well over 100 m² and can also clean multi-level apartments, if necessary. The docking station is available to perform maintenance. First, the roller mop is rinsed using hot water and subsequently dried with hot air. The navigation is flawless. © nextpit / Thomas Kern The Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete performed well in reality. © nextpit / Thomas Kern

Conclusion: Is the Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Worth Buying? Yes, it is. It is almost like our existing robot vacuum cleaner review winner, the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete (review). There is nothing to complain about in terms of suction and mopping performance. The fact that Mova uses the same protective cover for the roller mop to protect carpets from moisture as Dreame is ingenious—albeit with a bland aftertaste. Basically, that's the main criticism I have. Yes, Mova is Dreame's sister brand. Nevertheless, it is more than obvious that Mova's robot vacuum cleaners are simply clones of what Dreame offers. Even the app is almost identical. Nevertheless, this fact should not detract from the overall performance of the Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete. It is even slightly cheaper than the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete, costing $1,499.00 a pop. Affiliate offer Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete