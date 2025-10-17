If most foldable smartphones feel too pricey, you can always wait for a sale. Fortunately, discounts on Samsung's Galaxy foldables are quite frequent. For instance, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently down to its best price of $849 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a massive $250 cut from the usual $1,099.

That price is for the base model with 256 GB of storage. You can pick up the Coral Red, Jet Black, or Shadow Blue colorways at Best Buy, while Amazon only has the Shadow Blue available at the same discounted price.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 (review) was launched a couple of months ago and introduced some of the biggest changes yet to Samsung's flip foldable line. It's a worthy upgrade if you're coming from an older model or if this is your first time owning a flip-style smartphone.

The major changes include an edge-to-edge cover display that now measures 4.1 inches to accommodate more content. It's also faster, with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device has an IP48 dust and water resistance rating, which might not be suitable for full submersion but provides sufficient protection against splashes.

When opened, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 works like a regular smartphone. / © nextpit

Despite the larger external display, the device is lighter when both folded and unfolded. Opening it reveals a larger 6.9-inch main flexible screen with an impressive 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It's surprising that Samsung managed to increase the battery capacity to 4,300 mAh (up 300 mAh from before) in such a compact device.

While the cameras are physically unchanged, they are strong performers, producing images with a high level of detail and rich colors. A nice trick is that you can use the more capable 50 MP wide or 12 MP ultrawide cameras for taking selfies. There's even a camcorder-style mode that lets you hold the phone like a classic video camera.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 uses the Exynos 2500 chipset, not the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, the chip is a strong performer and provides powerful, snappy performance close to Qualcomm's silicon. This setup should ensure a smooth and stable experience even after years of use.

Would you consider buying the Galaxy Z Flip 7 now that it's cheaper? What are your plans? Let us know in the comments.