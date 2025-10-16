Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Display
Samsung is showing no signs of stopping when it comes to its Android 16 rollout. The South Korean company just started to update nine of its best-selling mid-range models to One UI 8 based on Google's latest operating system. The number jumps to 14 if we consider regional variants of those phones, which you can see in the list below.

With flagship updates basically done on the Galaxy S and Z lines, all eyes are on the popular Galaxy A and M families. The first mid-range models started to get the update a few weeks ago, and now, a number of models from 2024 and 2023 have also entered the list:

Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53
The popular Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 are getting Android 16. / © Samsung

The updates are rolling out in batches, starting in South Korea for the A33, A53, M15, M53, and Xcover 7 Pro. The Galaxy M34 and M35 Android 16 update is starting from India, where the first is also sold under the Galaxy F34 name.

To check if there is an update for your phone, open the Settings app, choose the Software update option, and select Download and install.

Are you already using Android 16? Have you noticed any meaningful change in usage or performance? Let us know in the comments!

