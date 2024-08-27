Which smartphone has the best camera(s) in 2024? As the end of 2024 draws closer, the flagship camera smartphones, led by the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, are now available for purchase. We compiled a comprehensive overview of the most powerful smartphones to capture photos and videos in 2024.

The best camera smartphones in 2024 compared

Table of Contents:

The best camera smartphones in 2024

If you're looking for a top-notch camera smartphone in the summer of 2024, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are the best Android choices. For Apple enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the premier option when it comes to camera quality. Do bear in mind Apple will introduce its new iPhones in just a few weeks.

There are also excellent camera phones available for under $1,000. Google leads the way within this price range with the Pixel 8 Pro, along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a. When it comes to foldables, we highly recommend the OnePlus Open. It deserves the title of the most capable foldable camera smartphone ever released. Let's take a closer look at these devices one by one.

The best camera smartphone in 2024: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

There has never been a better, more amazing camera smartphone from Google than the Pixel 9 Pro XL. / © nextpit

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review

If you liked the Pixel 8 Pro's camera, you will definitely appreciate the camera system in the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google made further improvements to the AI in particular, but the selfie sensor has also seen great improvements. The sensors of the rear cameras have remained unchanged in terms of size and resolution. However, the ultra-wide angle sensor has a larger aperture and can therefore capture more light.

The selfie cam has been bumped up from 10.5 to 42 MP in terms of resolution and selfies taken with it are absolutely impressive. Our reviewer Antoine Engels was a little disappointed by the night photos, although he admitted that he may simply have been the victim of unfavorable conditions. Just browse the photo gallery and make up your mind.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit

The new camera features that rely on artificial intelligence deserve special mention. Magic Editor conjures up new elements in your picture. For instance, if you think the meadow you captured could do with a lot more flowers, all you have to do is click on the appropriate prompt. Google also introduced "Add me", a camera function that allows you to include the photographer in group photos.

In general, Google has succeeded in developing a truly top-tier smartphone with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. A Pixel smartphone has never felt better and the hardware speaks for itself: the Google Tensor G4 SoC, a high-resolution 6.8-inch OLED display, 16 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB storage space are just some of the impressive specifications. The premium smartphone is available from $1,099. If the handset is either too large or too expensive, you can opt for the identically equipped but smaller 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Good Elegant, comfortable design

Extremely bright screen

Excellent autonomy

Gemini Nano finally comes in handy

7 Android updates + 7 security updates

Good daytime photo quality Bad Gemini Live's appeal rather limited

Slow wired charging

Disappointing nighttime photo quality Go to review Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The best Android alternative: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ditches the second 10x telephoto lens for a 5x. / © nextpit

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones you can buy in 2024, and that's largely thanks to its excellent camera module, which shines for its versatility.

The switch from 10x to 5x optical zoom has not altered photo quality, as the zoom has even gained in clarity. The S24 Ultra also boasts an irreproachable main lens in all circumstances, a convincing daytime ultra-wide angle, and top-notch selfie quality. The smartphone still shoots in 8K video and once again integrates many exciting shooting modes.

This year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra even lets you have fun with the many retouching possibilities offered by Galaxy AI. I invite you to read our early impressions of Samsung's AI to find out more.

Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera (Portrait Mode) - 1x © nextpit Main camera (Portrait Mode) - 2x © nextpit Selfie camera (Portrait Mode) © nextpit Selfie camera (Portrait Mode) - Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Selfie camera (Portrait Mode) © nextpit Selfie camera (Portrait Mode) - Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 5x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 5x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 30x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 100x zoom © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 5x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 30x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 100x zoom © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 5x zoom © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Telephoto lens - 3x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 5x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Telephoto lens - 30x zoom © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Telephoto lens - 10x zoom © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Selfie camera © nextpit Selfie camera - Ultra-wide angle © nextpit Selfie camera © nextpit Selfie camera - Ultra-wide angle © nextpit

In addition to an exceptional camera smartphone, you'll get an all-round smartphone with a beautiful 120 Hz screen, impressive performance, and convincing battery life. Samsung now even promises seven years of Android updates and seven years of security patches.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Good Premium titanium design

Flat 120 Hz screen, more ergonomic, and as bright as ever

Top performance and battery life

Efficient and (slightly) less versatile camera module

Integrated S Pen

7 Android updates & 7 years of security updates Bad Expensive

Galaxy AI functions are still too gimmicky

Charging speed is far too slow Go to review Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The best camera iPhone: iPhone 15 Pro Max

If you're looking for the best camera in the Apple cosmos, you cannot help but pick the iPhone 15 Pro Max. / © nextpit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the ti of the spear when it comes to camera smartphones from Apple. It has a triple camera, consisting of a main camera with 48 MP (f/1.78 aperture), an ultra-wide-angle camera with 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture), and a telephoto lens with 12 MP (f/2.8 aperture). The telephoto lens has a 5x optical zoom, whereas in the previous generation, you had to make do with a 3x zoom. There is also still a 12 MP selfie camera at the front.

Also check: iPhone 15 line compared

Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (25x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (25x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (25x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, daylight © nextpit Main camera (1x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), daylight © nextpit Telephoto camera (25x), daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, Macro Mode, daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, Macro Mode, daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, Macro Mode, daylight © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, Macro Mode, daylight © nextpit Selfie camera, daylight © nextpit Selfie camera, Portrait Mode, daylight © nextpit Selfie camera, night © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit Ultra-wide angle camera, night © nextpit Main camera (1x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (2x), night © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x), night © nextpit

Remarkable: Both the front and rear camera sensors can record video in 4K resolution at 60 fps. In addition to the versatility of the camera system, the quality of the telephoto zoom and the portrait mode were praised in our reviews.

Summary Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Good Unchanged look, but beautiful titanium blue color

Perfect finish

Versatile camera module with good zoom

Well-calibrated 120 Hz screen

Top performance

Very decent battery life

Excellent update policy Bad Night-time photo quality not always consistent

Recharging far too slow for the price

Massive form factor despite "lighter" titanium

Petty USB 2 cable

Exorbitant price Go to review Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Best camera smartphone up to $1,000: Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 50 MP main camera, which is accompanied by two 48 MP lenses for ultra-wide angle and telephoto shots. / © nextpit

Google Pixel 8 Pro review

In our last camera blind test in 2023, the nextpit community voted the Google Pixel 8 Pro the best camera smartphone. Even though the crown has now been handed over to its successor, the smartphone remains a top recommendation for anyone who likes to capture photos.

The 50 MP main camera of the Pixel flagship has an aperture of f/1.68 and a 1/1.31 inch sensor. It is accompanied by a 48 MP ultra-wide angle camera with a 125.5-degree field of view, making it also capable of macro photography. The camera system is completed by a 5x telephoto zoom camera at 48 MP resolution. Images are stabilized optically and electronically. There is also a 10.5 MP selfie camera in the punch hole in front.

What all the cameras in the handset have in common is how they draw on the company's extraordinary AI power. The software teases out the best from your pictures with features such as Magic Eraser, Best Take, and the new Magic Editor. Further software features are already on the way, making the Pixel 8 Pro's camera improve over time.

Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera | Macro © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera (2x zoom) © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Selfie (0.7x) © nextpit Selfie (1x) © nextpit Selfie (2.9x digital zoom) © nextpit Selfie (0.7x) © nextpit Selfie (1x) © nextpit Selfie (2.9x digital zoom) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera (3x digital zoom)a © nextpit Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Telephoto camera (10x) © nextpit Telephoto camera (30x digital zoom) © nextpit Main camera with night mode (Night Sight) © nextpit Main camera with night mode © nextpit Main camera with night mode © nextpit Main camera with long exposure © nextpit Main camera with night mode © nextpit Selfie camera with night mode © nextpit Selfie camera with night mode © nextpit Selfie camera with night mode © nextpit Selfie camera with night mode © nextpit

Speaking of time: Armed with a seven-year update guarantee, you can enjoy this smartphone forever (hyperbolic, but you get the picture). Of course, the other specifications also have to be up to mark for this vision to come true. On board is the Tensor 3 SoC, a 6.7-inch OLED display, 12 GB RAM, and up to 512 GB storage. The IP68-certified chassis conceals a 30 W rechargeable battery with a 5,050 mAh capacity. We almost need not say this: when you look at the display, you are looking at the latest stock Android 14 version.

The recommended retail price has been reduced to $999, but the device has been available for less than that for a while now.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 8 Pro Good A smartphone camera at its best

Merciless update promise

Better haptics than the predecessor

Sufficient everyday performance

Great AI functions

1-120 Hz display Bad G3 is not a flagship processor

Price hike

No charger included

Some promised features are still missing Go to review Google Pixel 8 Pro

Best camera smartphone up to $600: Google Pixel 7

The dual camera module of the Google Pixel 7 simulates a 2x optical zoom and zooms up to 8x digitally. / © nextpit

Google Pixel 7 review

Compared to the Pixel phones mentioned above, the Google Pixel 7 has aged even more by another year. However, this also means that its price has fallen more sharply, and it has therefore entered the $600 category.

As with the Pixel 8, Google combines a 50 MP main camera with a 12 MP ultra-wide angle shooter. At 10.8 MP, the resolution in front is even slightly higher than its successor. All cameras deliver 4K video recording at 60 fps, and the main camera impressed with brilliant images during the day and at night. Only the ultra-wide angle photos at night are not as great as with the main camera.

Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (8x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (8x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (8x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (8x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera, Portrait Mode (1x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera, Portrait Mode (2x) © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: on © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: on © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultrawide, Night Mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultrawide, Night Mode: on © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: auto © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: max © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x), Night mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x), Night mode: auto © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x), Night mode: max © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultrawide, Night Mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultrawide, Night Mode: auto © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultrawide, Night Mode: max © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: auto © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (1x), Night mode: max © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x), Night mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x), Night mode: auto © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Main Camera (2x), Night mode: max © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide Angle, Night mode: off © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide Angle, Night mode: auto © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Ultra Wide Angle, Night mode: max © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Selfie Camera, Night Portrait Mode © nextpit Google Pixel 7: Selfie Camera, Night Mode: auto © nextpit

The Tensor 2 SoC powers this 6.3-inch device and, as with the Pixel 8, there is up to 256 GB of storage space and 8 GB of RAM. The battery, which has a capacity of 4,355 mAh, can be charged with up to 21 W.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 7 Good Well-calibrated 90Hz Full HD+ OLED display

Premium design (Gorilla Glass Victus, aluminum frame, IP68)

Efficient dual camera module

Android 13 with lots of exclusive features

Excellent battery life

Competitive price Bad No 120 Hz refresh rate

20W wired charging is too slow

Back design is less beautiful than last year

No significant performance gain between the Tensor G1 and G2 Go to review Google Pixel 7

Best camera smartphone up to $500: Google Pixel 7a

A configuration with two lenses that works like three. / © nextpit

Google Pixel 7a review

If the Pixel 7a impressed us so much that we gave it the highest rating of 5 stars, it's because of how powerful Google's mid-range smartphone is. Logically, this quality is also reflected in the camera configuration, which is pretty impressive considering the price.

The main camera shoots bright, vivid images that bring out the natural colors in any scene and offer excellent contrast in both day and night settings. The 2x digital zoom is fantastic, and the ultra-wide angle and selfie lenses are also on par with the great image quality, making the Pixel 7a a truly versatile camera smartphone.

Outdoor sample: Ultra-wide angle camera © nextpit Outdoor sample: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Outdoor sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Outdoor sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Outdoor sample: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Outdoor sample: Ultra-wide angle camera © nextpit Outdoor sample: Ultra-wide angle camera © nextpit Outdoor sample: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Outdoor sample: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Outdoor sample: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Outdoor sample: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Indoor samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Indoor samples: Wide-angle camera + Portrait mode © nextpit Indoor samples: Wide-angle camera + Portrait mode © nextpit Indoor samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: Ultra-wide angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: Wide-angle camera + Lower the brightness using the on-display controls © nextpit Night shots samples: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Night shots samples: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Night shots samples: 2x digital zoom © nextpit Selfies samples: Outdoor © nextpit Selfies samples: Indoor © nextpit Selfies samples: Night shot © nextpit Selfies samples: Outdoor + Portrait Mode + wider angle © nextpit Selfies samples: Outdoor + Portrait Mode © nextpit Selfies samples: Indoor © nextpit Selfies samples: Outdoor + Portrait mode © nextpit Selfies samples: Outdoor © nextpit Selfies samples: Outdoor © nextpit Selfies samples: Night shot (Night mode off) © nextpit

Apart from the camera, the Pixel 7a gives your money's worth, whether it's the 90 Hz OLED panel, the Tensor G2 SoC, the IP67 certification, or battery life. Google also promised a decent update policy for this handset, offering three years of Android updates and five years of security patches. The smartphone is currently available for less than $500.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 7a Good Compact design

Top-notch performance

Versatile and trustworthy camera

All-day long battery

Wireless charging Bad Slow charging time

No power adapter in the box Go to review Google Pixel 7a

The best foldable camera smartphone: OnePlus Open

The camera module is also really impressive in terms of design. / © nextpit

OnePlus Open review

Foldable phones have long gained a foothold in the market now, being more popular as the days go by. Gone are the days when they were just an exciting concept. The OnePlus Open, in particular, happens to be a great camera phone.

Photography fans will love the Hasselblad camera. We've been using it for a while now and are very impressed. Its primary component is the "Sony LYTIA-T808" camera sensor with 48 MP resolution. This camera has a large 1/1.43" CMOS sensor and a lens that lets a lot of light through (f/1.7 aperture) delivering very clear images each time.

There is also a 64 MP zoom camera that can zoom up to 3x without any quality loss, 6x with some digital magic, and up to 120x with the Ultra Res Zoom (the latter is not as good though). There is also a 48 MP wide-angle camera that can take wide-angle photos of up to 114°, making it ideal for large scenes.

Ultra-wide camera | 0,6x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 6x in-sensor zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 3x optical zoom | Day shot © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 3x optical zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 6x in-sensor zoom | Day shot © nextpit Ultra-wide camera | 0,6x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 3x optical zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 6x in-sensor zoom | Day shot © nextpit Ultra-wide camera | 0,6x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 3x optical zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 6x in-sensor zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 6x in-sensor zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 10x Ultra Res zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 30x Ultra Res zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 30x Ultra Res zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 30x Ultra Res zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 30x Ultra Res zoom | Day shot © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 3x optical zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 6x in-sensor zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 10x Ultra Res zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 30x Ultra Res zoom | Day shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 120x Ultra Res zoom | Day shot © nextpit Ultra-wide camera | 0,6x zoom | Daylight © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Daylight © nextpit Secondary front camera 32 MP | 1x zoom | Daylight © nextpit Primary front camera 20 MP | 1x zoom | Daylight © nextpit Primary front camera 20 MP | 1x Portrait Mode | Daylight © nextpit Secondary front camera 32 MP | 1x Portrait Mode | Daylight © nextpit Main camera | 1x Portrait Mode | Daylight © nextpit Main camera | 2x Portrait Mode | Daylight © nextpit Secondary front camera 32 MP | 1x zoom | Portrait Mode | Daylight © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Indoor © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Ultra-wide camera | 0,6x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 3x optical zoom | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | Panoramic | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | Panoramic | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | 1x zoom | Night shot © nextpit Telephoto camera | 6x in-sensor zoom | Night shot © nextpit Main camera | 2x zoom | Night shot © nextpit

However, I must mention that in our latest foldable camera blind test, the OnePlus Open was not well received by our community. The majority of participants considered the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the best foldable camera smartphone. Despite this, we are keeping the OnePlus Open on our list due to the versatility of its camera module.

The OnePlus Open not only looks great but performs even better, and it's more affordable than its competitors. About its features—the smartphone has a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 but with its unique touch. It charges extremely fast and boasts multitasking features like the 'Recent fold' and OnePlus Canvas which gives productivity a huge boost.

In short, if you're in the market for a foldable phone this year that excels in photo and video performance, the OnePlus Open should be your top choice. It's budget-friendly, feature-rich, and simply enjoyable to use.

Summary Buy OnePlus Open Good User-friendly when open or closed

Alert Slider onboard

Excellent camera performance

Reliable and consistent performance

All-day battery life

Rapid 67 W SuperVOOC charging Bad No room (yet) for exclusive UI customization between displays

Omitted wireless charging for design Go to review OnePlus Open

Buying guide: How to find the best camera smartphone?

Before we go into more detail about our selection of smartphones with the best cameras, we would first want to elaborate on a few basic smartphone camera features that you will come across time and again in our reviews.

What distinguishes a good camera from a bad one?

Detailed reproduction

When it comes to detailed reproduction of a scene, the more pixels the better. This is because you can print larger photos or crop them later and still end up with a pretty good quality image. While almost all current smartphones offer excellent quality with the main camera, it is the zoom performance that separates the wheat from the chaff. For example, if having powerful zoom is important to you, you should choose a smartphone with two zoom lenses.

A closer look: Different smartphones show significant differences in detail at 5x zoom. / © nextpit

Every smartphone has different strengths and weaknesses, that's for sure. This is why you should consider where you normally snap photos. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example, begins to see visual quality deteriorate more starting from 3x, where it can only shoot at native focal length again at 10x. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra, on the other hand, distributes its lenses more evenly across the entire focal length range.

These two charts illustrate the different philosophies of Samsung and Xiaomi in terms of effective megapixels and available sensor size in square millimeters as a function of focal lengths. Above, we photographed at 5x (approx. 125 mm)—where Samsung sees more and more deterioration, Xiaomi does otherwise. / © nextpit

If you do not need plenty of zoom performance but prefer to take panorama shots, then it is best to look out for a powerful camera module behind the ultra-wide angle lens. Of course, a good sensor for the main camera goes a long way, too. Large sensors, in particular, are less susceptible to image noise in low-light conditions.

Finally, the manufacturer's algorithms always play an important role. Major players like Apple, Samsung and Google—are traditionally ahead of the minnows in this department.

Colors: White balance

What is "white balance"? Your brain constantly analyzes the ambient light and answers this question for you every second, always ensuring that you can recognize colors relatively correctly. In cameras, image recognition algorithms must continuously handle this "white balance". This is easy to do so in daylight, but the difficulty ramps up in artificial or even mixed light conditions.

With a 5x zoom, there are clear differences in detail reproduction between different smartphones. / © nextpit

In the subject shown above, cold evening light comes in through the window from the left, and warm artificial light shines on the office dog and the creamy white coat from the right. You can see for yourself here how the four different smartphones handle color temperatures differently. Apple and Samsung are clearly too cold in this picture, the Pixel 7 Pro is very neutral and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a bit too warm.

At the same time, you can see the challenge of achieving correct exposure in this picture: Just like the correct white balance, smartphones also have to accurately determine what is really bright and what is dark. Which image do you like best here? I look forward to hearing your opinions in the comments!

Colors: Skin tones

It doesn't matter if you're Caucasian, Asian, or African-American: everyone's skin tone is the same. What does change—in terms of colorimetry—however, is the amount of gray. This, in turn, means that we can determine what is a good color rendering and what is not, regardless of skin type.

The white point cloud shows the distribution of the color tones in the spectrometer. By the way, the sample area here is Camila's forehead, reference the so-called "skin tone" line between yellow and red. / © nextpit

So, what is "good" color reproduction? We can find an answer to this, for example, in the terrific Color Grading Handbook by Alexis Van Hurkman*: For Caucasians, Hurkman recommends a saturation of 40% and about 2° above the "skin tone" line. With this, the iPhone 14 Pro Max would be a tad too yellow-green here, and all smartphones except the Xiaomi 13 Ultra would be a bit too saturated.

Besides that, there are of course numerous other parameters to consider, but most of them can be adjusted. For example, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra flattens faces quite a bit with the default settings, but the effect can be changed in portrait mode.

How many cameras are good enough?

Obviously, the more cameras your smartphone has, the more flexible you can be when taking pictures. The main sensors, for example, usually have a focal length of 24 to 26 millimeters, which is equivalent to 35 mm. This corresponds to a relatively large angle of view and is well suited for landscape and city shots, for example.

For portraits or distant subjects, however, you need a telephoto zoom lens, usually between about 70 and 240 millimeters. The higher the resolution of the main camera, the more room you have for a digital zoom without having to rely on a real telephoto lens. It is unfortunate that the law of physics simply sets limits in this aspect. On the other hand, many smartphones offer an ultra-wide angle camera that is suitable for particularly wide subjects.

All other sensors for bokeh, macro, black-and-white, and others fall under the category of "data sheet padding" and have virtually no use.

Typical for mid-range handsets: out of four cameras, only two are usually useful as macro and bokeh sensors only pad up the technical specifications. / © nextpit

What do focal length and optical zoom mean?

The focal length of a camera is always shown in millimeters. The higher the number, the more "powerful the zoom", which translates to more magnification you get. The main cameras of smartphones usually range from 24 to 26 millimeters in 35 mm equivalent. Ultra-wide-angle cameras with "0.5x" have half the focal length and would be at 12 to 13 millimeters accordingly. A 3x telephoto zoom camera would then be 72 to 78 millimeters in 35 mm equivalent.

The optical zoom of a camera system is the ratio between the smallest and largest focal length. A camera system with 12 to 120 millimeters, therefore, has a 10x zoom. In the case of smartphones, however, the manufacturers usually calculate from the main camera—from 24 to 120 millimeters would therefore be a 5x zoom according to this calculation method, and an ultra-wide angle camera with 12 millimeters is 0.5x.

As if that weren't weird enough, manufacturers replace the upper optical focal length with an arbitrary maximum value for a digital zoom to calculate the zoom factor—and then come up with a 50x, 100x, or 200x zoom that has long since lost any meaning.

What does sensor size mean?

Another important point for estimating the image quality is the size of the image sensors in smartphones. The larger the sensor, the more light it captures and, in turn, the better the image quality. The sensor size is usually specified in 1/1.2-inch format—the smaller the number under the fraction, the larger the sensor and the better the expected image quality.

Sensor size is also directly related to pixel size via resolution. Roughly speaking, the pixel size in microns is calculated by dividing the edge length of the sensor by the horizontal or vertical resolution. The larger the pixels, the more light they capture and the better the image quality.

Read more: Sensor sizes in smartphones explained

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a large 200-megapixel sensor. / © nextpit

What is an aperture?

The term "aperture" describes the focal length of the optical system in relation to the diameter of the entrance pupil of the lens. It sounds complicated, but you only need to remember one thing here: The smaller the number, the more light is allowed into the sensor, and the less image noise you will theoretically have at night. Therefore, F1.6 is better than F2.0. The f-number is often also written as aperture ratio, then in the format f/2.0.

Of all the technical key data of smartphone cameras, however, one great unknown quantity remains: image processing in the smartphone. The quality of the algorithms that convert the raw data from the sensor into JPEG or HEIC images is often more important than the technical data of the smartphone camera.

Therefore, it is always worth taking a look at our sample photo galleries, which nextpit provides in their original size for all current smartphone reviews, apart from the spec sheet.

Google relies on great algorithms for its smartphones and gets extremely high image quality even from older sensors. / © nextpit

What do you think of our selection? Which models have we overlooked that you think should be included here? We'd love to hear your feedback in the comments.

This article was updated in August 2024 with the inclusion of the new Pixel 9 Pro XL. Previous comments have been retained.