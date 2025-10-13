Every month, Google's Pixel devices receive a boost through software and security updates . The latest October patch follows suit, though it focuses more on bug fixes than security loopholes. These tweaks address some of the most persistent and prominent issues affecting the latest Pixel 10 and earlier generations.

On its support page, Google announced that the October update is rolling out globally to eligible Pixel devices. This includes the Pixel 10 series (review), Pixel 7 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. Notably, the Pixel 6 series is not included in this wave. That range is likely getting a separate release, though the timeline remains unclear.

Unlike previous monthly updates, this one does not include new security patches. Instead, it delivers much-needed bug fixes for Pixel devices.

Display Issues on Pixel 7 and Pixel 10

The changelog highlights two major display-related fixes. The first targets flickering and shutdown issues on the Pixel 7 (Pro) and Pixel 7a. Users reported flickering screens triggered by pressing specific areas of the display or appearing randomly. Some also noticed dead pixels, which may be linked to the flickering problem.

Display & Graphics Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions*[5] System Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions*[3] User Interface Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions*[1]

Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions*[1]

The second fix addresses screen freezing on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. This issue gained attention shortly after the Pixel 10 launched. While the September update was expected to resolve it, some users continued to experience problems. Hopefully, the October firmware will finally put this to rest.

Pixel UI Crashes and Camera Glitches are Fixed

Two additional bugs affecting a wider range of Pixel devices have also been resolved. One involved the camera interface freezing or leaving a semi-transparent overlay even after the app was closed. The other caused the system UI to crash when using the media output switcher.

The October update also improves stability on the Pixel Tablet (review). According to Google, it fixes a glitch that caused inconsistent system performance.

The update is rolling out in stages, so you may receive it in the coming days. To check manually, go to Settings > Security and Privacy, then tap System updates > Security update. Install the update if it is available.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 10 Pro

Is your daily driver a Pixel smartphone? Let us know in the comments if you've updated your device with the October patch.