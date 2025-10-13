Hot topics

OnePlus Flagship Tablet Drops to $599—And It’s Hard to Beat

OnePlus Pad 3 tablet best performing Android slab
© nextpit
Prime Day officially wrapped up last week, but you can still snag some of the best Android tablets. One standout is the OnePlus Pad 3, currently on sale for $599, down from $699 at Amazon. That marks its lowest recorded price and saves you a solid $100, or 14% off.

Only one variant is available, featuring the Storm Blue color with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. OnePlus doesn’t offer cellular versions of its tablets, but since most users already have a smartphone for hotspot use, the Pad 3 works well without built-in 5G.

Why Buy the OnePlus Pad 3

The Pad 3 is a flagship slate designed for power users who want high-end specs and premium hardware. What makes it especially appealing is that it doesn’t cost a thousand dollars like some competitors, making it a smart investment even for casual users and students.

This model is an enlarged version of the Pad 2 and the biggest entry in the lineup so far. It features a 13.2-inch IPS LCD screen with a 2400 by 3392 resolution and a fast 144 Hz refresh rate. The panel is impressively bright, reaching 900 nits in high brightness mode, with even higher peak brightness. Its boxier aspect ratio gives you more usable space without the limitations of a typical 16:9 layout.

OnePlus Pad 3 with keyboard
OnePlus Pad 3 can be paired with the official keyboard accessory for a laptop-like setup. / © OnePlus

Thanks to its size, the Pad 3 works well as a laptop replacement while retaining the benefits of a tablet, including a digital canvas for drawing and writing. It supports the new Stylo 2 pen, which offers higher pressure sensitivity, added haptics, and tilt support. Despite its large form factor, it weighs just 1.49 pounds and measures only 6 millimeters thick, making it one of the thinnest tablets available.

The Pad 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a high-performance mobile chipset. It’s more than fast enough for everyday tasks and demanding workloads. It also handles on-device AI processes with greater stability, and its raw power ensures long-term speed and responsiveness.

Battery life is another highlight. The tablet packs a 12,140 mAh battery, which is plenty to keep it running all day with moderate use, including gaming and 4K video streaming. Charging is quick too, thanks to 80-watt fast charging support.

Are you thinking about switching to a tablet instead of a laptop? What do you think of the OnePlus Pad 3 at this price? We’d love to hear your thoughts.

