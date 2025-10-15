Whether it's Amazon, PayPal, Instagram, or even your bank account, they are all susceptible to hackers. When criminals take over an account, every second counts. The following steps will help you regain control of your account and data while minimizing damage.

What do fraudsters actually gain from hacking an account? That depends heavily on the account in question. With platforms such as Instagram or WhatsApp, criminals tend to send malicious links to people in the contact list, access personal data, or scam money in the name of those affected. An Amazon account can be used to place orders and redirect those orders to new addresses. A hacked classifieds account, on the other hand, is often abused for identity theft or fraud. If a bank account is compromised, the damage is usually obvious. What can those who are affected do to take quick countermeasures?

Immediately Block Your Bank Account

If a bank account has been compromised, it should be blocked without hesitation. This can be done by calling the bank's emergency hotline. If you react fast enough, you may still have the chance to reverse unauthorized debits.

Change Your Passwords

Regardless of which account is compromised, all associated passwords must be changed immediately. This also applies to other accounts where the same password was used. What's particularly important is this: the email address linked to an account must never have the same password as the account in question. Otherwise, attackers can use the password reset function to cause even more damage.

Check and Log Out Linked Devices

Many services (such as WhatsApp or Telegram) allow additional devices to be linked to an account. In the event of an attack, you should therefore check whether there are any unknown devices in the list. If they are present, they must be removed immediately to prevent further damage.

Activate Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) offers an additional layer of security. Once activated, the password alone is no longer sufficient to log in. Instead, a second factor is requested—such as a one-time code sent by text message or app. This measure makes unauthorized access considerably more difficult and should be used wherever available.

Install an Antivirus Program

Even if a virus scanner does not directly protect the hacked account, it still makes sense to install a corresponding app. Especially if it is unclear how the access data fell into the wrong hands. Up-to-date antivirus software—even the free version—detects many malicious programs or keyloggers that could steal passwords.

Carry Out Regular Security Updates

Outdated software is a gateway for hackers. That's why your operating system, apps, and browser should always be up to date. Security updates close known loopholes that criminals could exploit. So if you update regularly, you significantly reduce the risk of another attack.

Inform Your Contacts

If a social media or messenger account has been hacked, criminals often use the saved contacts for new attempts at fraud. Those affected should therefore warn their friends and acquaintances immediately, especially if suspicious messages or links are circulating that originate from their own profile.

Beware of Personalized Phishing

After hacking an account, perpetrators often obtain personal data such as the name, address, telephone number, and/or e-mail. This information can be used to create deceptively genuine phishing messages. This could include the correct address, telephone number, and other relevant details. The following, therefore, applies after the hack: remain particularly vigilant for unexpected emails, text messages, or calls that request personal data or refer to links.

File a Police Report

Even if the chances of solving cybercrime are rather low, it can still be useful to report it to the police. After all, if criminals use the stolen data for identity theft and deceive other people, you can quickly become a target of the police yourself. If you have already filed a complaint, you can present it and prove that you are merely the victim of fraud.