Samsung’s One UI 8.0 , built on Android 16, was a relatively timid update compared to One UI 7.0, especially in terms of visual changes and feature count. It appears Samsung may be reserving the bigger, more exciting changes for One UI 8.5. A new set of alleged features tied to the firmware has surfaced ahead of the anticipated beta rollout.

According to industry sources cited by South Korean outlet ET News, Samsung is introducing a handful of new Galaxy AI features in One UI 8.5. These features rely on generative capabilities, which suggests they may be reserved for upper mid-range and flagship Galaxy phones and tablets.

Generative AI Features

Among the features mentioned are Meeting Assistant and Touch Assistant. Meeting Assistant automatically translates transcripts from meetings and presentations into the device’s set language, similar to Live Translate for phone calls. Touch Assistant is said to translate highlighted text and organize it accordingly.

Another feature is Smart Clipboard, which, as the name suggests, offers a smarter way to manage copied text and media. It can summarize, organize, and translate content, and even allows users to search within the clipboard, something the native Android clipboard does not support.

Lastly, there’s Social Composer, a customized writing AI designed for publishing social media posts and reviews. It reportedly uses the context of uploaded images to generate captions based on the visual content.

Many of these features are already available in the localized Chinese version of One UI, so it’s not surprising to see them trickling into the global release.

Heavy UI Facelifts in One UI 8.5

Beyond AI enhancements, early builds of One UI 8.5 reveal extensive UI customizations. In quick settings, users will be able to resize buttons and reposition elements for a more personalized layout.

There’s also a new customizable launcher that integrates a chatbot-style layout for faster access. The notifications and settings sections are said to draw heavy inspiration from iOS, with card-like entries for notifications and a more compact, cleaner design for settings.

Samsung's Flex Magic Pixel display technology will offer privacy by controlling viewing angles in the panel. The software counterpart could debut with One UI 8.5. / © Samsung Display

Samsung is also expected to debut AI-powered automatic call screening, similar to Pixel’s Call Screen, which scans and confirms calls before the user picks up.

Some features may be exclusive to the upcoming Galaxy S26, such as Privacy Display. This feature applies dimming and blocking techniques to keep screen content private in public spaces. It’s believed to require specialized display hardware, likely limiting it to the Ultra model.

There’s no confirmed date for the open beta program, but rumors suggest it could begin by the end of November. The final release is expected to arrive in January, alongside the Galaxy S26 launch.

As for devices eligible for One UI 8.5, current Galaxy models that are planned to be updated to One UI 8.0 could also receive the next major update.

Are you excited about the new One UI 8.5 features and tweaks? Which ones are you most eager to try? Let us know your thoughts.