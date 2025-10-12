Mova V50 Ultra Complete Review: Like Roborock but Cheaper?

There is a lot of talk about Roborock or Dreame when it comes to top robot vacuum cleaners. However, some manufacturers undeservedly slip under the radar. One of these is Mova, the sub-brand of Dreame, which has already caused a stir several times with its impressive robot vacuum cleaners. The company now hopes to do the same with the V50 Ultra Complete. We took a closer look at the vacuum and mopping robot to see how it performs in the real world.

The docking station is like a mix of Roborock and Dreame models. The docking station includes a self-emptying function to accompany its ability to wash and dry the mopping equipment. There are also two mini tanks that hold cleaning solutions in the docking station to ease your responsibilities. The docking station measures 45.8 × 42.0 × 47.0 cm, while the Movahome app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store can be downloaded onto the corresponding phone for remote control. We used the iOS app for our hands-on experience. You can determine the suction and mopping settings or create fixed schedules for the robot vacuum cleaner.

The Mova V50 Ultra Complete looks like a Dreame robot vacuum cleaner. It reminded me a lot of the Dreame X40 Ultra Complete (review) . Then there is another similarity with the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete (review) . The Mova robot vacuum cleaner boasts a mobile navigation tower. This means it can lower the LiDAR tower to clean under furniture of a certain height. Otherwise, there are few surprises: There is an extendable side brush and two rotating mops to get the job done.

A Quick Look at the Vacuuming and Mopping Performance

Mova relies on a 24,000 Pa motor for the vacuuming process. The model still lacks a few features to be considered one of the best robot vacuum cleaners, which still does not have a clear-cut winner. At least, we don't see any residue on smooth surfaces once it's done its rounds. The robot vacuum cleaner can also increase the suction power to leave nothing behind on carpets. During our short time with it, no hair got tangled up in either the main or side brush.

The Mova V50 Ultra Complete left a good first impression. / © nextpit / Thomas Kern

Wet cleaning, meanwhile, is carried out using mopping pads. Surprisingly, there is no roller mop, which the company already did with the Z50 Ultra (review). In this short hands-on, the mopping result left a good impression. It effortlessly scrubbed away fresh stains. As mentioned, you can set just how intensive the robot vacuum cleaner should go about its work via the app.

During the entire hands-on, we were only able to detect isolated weaknesses in the appliance's navigation. To be precise, the robot vacuum cleaner bumped into chair and table legs a few times on its run. The robot vacuum cleaner handled cables well, though. Of course, there is also the docking station, which has a self-emptying function and washes and dries the mop pads as well. In the app, there are numerous settings options for the cleaning process.