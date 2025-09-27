The gardening season is coming to an end. Winter is a quiet time in the garden. Frost and wet conditions make it impossible to use conventional lawn mowers or robot lawn mowers. Many people don't even realize that gardening in the winter does more harm than good to the lawn. In this article, we'll tell you when the best time to stop mowing the lawn right before winter.

Mowing the Lawn in Winter: This Approach Harms Your Lawn

When the days get shorter and temperature drops, the question inevitably arises—when do I stop mowing the lawn? The right time to stop mowing the lawn is important. This will ensure that your lawn gets through the winter in good health and is ready to greet the spring in the pink of health.

It doesn't matter whether you mow your lawn by hand or have a robot lawn mower (Best Of list). Under no circumstances should you mow in frosty conditions or when the ground is wet or soft. This will cause the grass blades to break and the grass will be unable to grow. That's why the final cut before winter should be a little higher than in summer. Around three and a half to four centimetres would be an ideal height. This leaves enough leaf mass for photosynthesis. At the same time, the cutting height protects the roots from the winter cold.

Robotic mowers such as the Dreame A1 or the Ecovacs Goat A1600 RTK (review) offer such a cutting height. There are also other things you should consider before the winter break. For instance, removing leaves and clippings. These retain moisture and block air circulation and light, which promotes the growth of moss.

Whether it's a robotic lawnmower or a conventional lawn mower—the timing of the last mowing before winter is important. / © nextpit

When to Stop Mowing the Lawn

In the winter, the lawn needs peace and quiet without much, or any, disturbance. Basically, you should stop mowing early enough so that the lawn has enough time to reach a height that offers sufficient protection in winter. The general rule of thumb is that mowing the lawn is only worthwhile for as long as the grass grows.

From the moment the temperature drops below ten degrees permanently, growth slows down considerably. Depending on the region, this can be from the end of September to the beginning of November. If your lawn has grown poorly in summer, September is a good time to begin the regeneration process. In reality, this means scarifying, aerating, reseeding, and, if necessary, applying an autumn fertilizer.

The last tip for you is to trim the edges of the lawn. As the lawn grows faster in summer, fall is the perfect time to cut back overgrown edges. This way, the edges form a kind of barrier for plant roots and at the same time prevent flowers or weeds from growing into the lawn.