Manufacturers continue to push tablets as powerful machines and viable laptop replacements, thanks to more advanced chipsets and better displays. Samsung is among them, and with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, it feels like the company is hitting its stride. The mid-range tablet does not reinvent the wheel, but it brings refinements, including a sleeker profile, more capable cameras, and a faster processor in a more affordable price tag. In this review, we will find out if those upgrades are enough to make it a true laptop alternative.

Summary Offers Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Good Premium build quality

IP68 dust and water resistance

7 years of software support

S Pen included

Solid battery life

DeX is fantastic Bad Thick bezels for 2025 tablet

AMOLED would be better Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: All deals

Premium Design and Fast Display As is often the case with Samsung’s recent tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE shares its design language with both its flagship counterpart and predecessor. It features a metal frame and back panel, with the front protected by unspecified glass. I remember holding the Tab S10 FE for the first time. It felt like a solid slab that weighed down my hand. I was not sure if I had gained forearm muscle or just gotten used to the weight of smartphones. But in fact, it is lighter than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE by 23 grams. It is also slightly thinner at 6 millimeters, though that is hard to notice. Aside from the bezels, which feel thick and outdated for a tablet in 2025, there is little to critique in the design. The Tab S10 FE looks premium and well-built. It is even commendable that Samsung gave it IP68 dust and water resistance, which remains rare in tablets. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a 10.9-inch LCD touchscreen. © nextpit Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a 45 watts charging speed. © nextpit Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE features an upgraded 13 MP camera (up from 8 MP). It can record 4K video at 30 fps. © nextpit Galaxy Tab S10 FE's S Pen can be attached on the top edge or back panel magnetically. © nextpit Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE is built on an aluminum chassis but it is slightly thinner and lighter. © nextpit Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE is slightly thinner and lighter than before. It features the same IP68 dust and water resistance rating. © nextpit The 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen is unchanged from its predecessor. It supports a 1440 x 2304 pixels resolution in a 16:10 ratio and a 90 hertz refresh rate. It is protected by unknown glass, which initially worried me, given frequent S Pen use. But after a week, I have not noticed any scratches, which relieved my concerns. The aspect ratio offers a roomier vertical scroll and better multitasking in landscape. Still, I wish Samsung would adopt a more square ratio like the OnePlus Pad or iPad Air. That would improve one-handed use for document management or e-book reading. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE has a 10.9-inch LCD touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. © nextpit Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE display stays legible and bright in outdoors. © nextpit The LCD panel is not gonna win any crowns. Colors do not pop like they do on AMOLED displays, such as in the Galaxy Tab S11 that my colleague reviewed. However, the screen gets bright enough for outdoor use, and the apps and content felt crisp. Despite lacking true blacks and vivid colors, it is a solid display with decent sharpness and brightness.

Loud Speakers and Clear Photos The AKG-tuned stereo speakers sound better than expected for a midrange device. I did not feel the need to connect external speakers when streaming anime or shows. In fact, I prefer its speakers over those on my Pixel 9 Pro XL or to my laptop speakers when listening to Spotify and watching YouTube. The upgraded 13 MP rear camera, up from 8 MP, brings welcome improvements. It has more megapixels and supports AI-powered Best Face. The imaging setup is better than what you expect from a mid-tier tablet, mostly for documents or pet photos, but the quality is decent, even for video. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE 13 MP camera takes color-rich and bright photos and up to 4K videos. © nextpit Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE has a new and larger 13 MP camera. © nextpit A picture taken using the main camera of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. © nextpit The 12 MP selfie camera produces images with crisp details. © nextpit The 12 MP front-facing camera in the Galaxy Tab S10 FE can now record 4K video. © nextpit The 12 MP ultrawide selfie camera is placed on the longer bezel edge, which makes sense since I mostly use the tablet in landscape. It records crisp videos with up 4K resolution and delivers surprisingly decent pictures that are bright and with fine and slightly vivid quality, though sometime the graininess are easily noticeable in low light shots. The large and bright screen likely contributes to this, revealing more detail, but it's more of a compliment than a complaint. There is a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button on the longer side above the volume keys. I found it fast and convenient for unlocking the slab. Face unlock also works fast and accurately, both in portrait and landscape orientations.

Productivity Tools: Software, S Pen and DeX Like most tablets, the Tab S10 FE is a joy for media consumption, e-book reading, and browsing. It also works well for messaging, though typing can be slow due to the wide key spacing. For longer writing tasks, I connect a wireless keyboard and mouse via Bluetooth without issue, and the experience improves exponentially. During my review, I was running One UI 7 based on Android 15, which does not yet include the enhanced DeX mode introduced with Android 16. While some layouts differ between the two versions, most core functions should remain the same. I plan to update this review once I upgrade to Android 16. To be fair, I also used the device to write part of this review. Paired with a standalone keyboard and mouse, DeX mode felt efficient and quite mature on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. Enabling DeX mode provides a laptop-like interface. I can use split screen and floating windows as well as resize them more freely, mirroring the experience of a Windows computer. I can also run floating windows within split screen view, though it felt a bit forced with several windows running, given the sub–11–inch display size. You can enable the DeX mode right on the quick settings panel. The transition is fast and seamless. © nextpit You can resize the two windows freely when in split-screen view. © nextpit In addition to split screen, you can float apps similar to a PC-like UI. © nextpit Many keyboard functions also work on the Tab S10 FE, including taking screenshots and Chrome actions like opening a new tab or minimizing. What I miss is full mouse support, as right-click functions have limited in-app controls support, such as in Chrome and Docs. However, right-click mimics the long-press touch gesture in Android, which works with most apps and the home screen. Still, I feel the Tab S10 FE falls short of being a full laptop replacement. I crave a larger display, which the Tab S10 FE Plus offers, or I would need to plug into an external monitor. But for on-the-go use, the 10.9-inch screen is adequate, while the DeX mode dramatically improves my productivity. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE includes the S Pen, a full-size version, and not the compact one in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This gives it an edge over standalone laptops. While the S Pen lacks haptic feedback and pressure sensitivity, writing and sketching feel smooth and natural, even though I am not a visual artist. There is also a customizable button and pointer/cursor that I can adjust using the Good Lock app. Samsung Notes supports AI-powered features for the S Pen, such as handwriting alignment and Circle to Search, which students and writers will appreciate. The S Pen also enables AI-assisted math and physics homework help, with the computations automatically saved in your notes.

Surprisingly Good Graphics Internally, the headline upgrade is the new 4 nm Exynos 1580 processor, the same chip found in the Galaxy A56. It is a full step up from the Exynos 1480, using a tri-cluster eight-core architecture led by the newer Cortex A720 core clocked up to 2.9 GHz. The new Xclipse 540 GPU incorporates a newer RDNA3 microarchitecture unit that should uplift the graphics performance. I acquired the 8/128 GB configuration, which has a usable space of 106 GB. The storage was more than sufficient for all the necessary apps and games. Still, I appreciate that the option for expandable memory remains. With support for up to a 2 TB microSD card, I can easily expand the storage whenever needed. In benchmarks, the Tab S10 FE scores 1,316 for single core and 3,810 for multicore in Geekbench. It trails the Xiaomi Pad 7 with a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip but closely matches the 2022 Galaxy Tab S8, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE performs relatively well in Antutu v11 benchmark test, just behind the Xiaomi Pad 7 with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. © nextpit Galaxy Tab S10 FE's Exynos 1580 chipset offers a notably better GPU than before. © nextpit The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is rated for 20 hours in video playback while in PC Mark battery test it scored 10 hours and 30 minutes. © nextpit In testing, the tablet rarely slowed down. It felt stable and instantaneous, even when switching to DeX mode and running two windows side by side. However, One UI 7 is not as snappy when launching or switching apps compared to my Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel 9 Pro XL. That may be due to software optimization or the modest 8 GB RAM, but generally, it's difficult to notice for most users. What surprised me most was its handling of graphics-intensive tasks. The Tab S10 FE performed better than expected, nearly on par with the Xiaomi Pad 7, but performed better than the Google Pixel Tablet. Samsung claims the graphics unit is 37% more powerful than its predecessor and more efficient overall. While I do not have a reference device with the older chip, I felt the difference when playing Genshin Impact on moderate to high settings. There were slight stutters during loading, but gameplay was generally smooth, and I can set high graphics settings, with the game very playable, but with the load marked as overload. The chip also handles AI workloads better, thanks to an enhanced neural processing unit with higher throughput. This enables new AI features like Best Take in camera and S Pen enhancements, along with the Galaxy AI suite. Galaxy Tab S10 FE Galaxy Tab S11 Galaxy Tab S9 FE Xiaomi Pad 7 OnePlus Pad 2 SoC Exynos 1580 (4 nm) MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ (3 nm) Exynos 1380 (5 nm) Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) AnTuTu v11 1,193,430 - - 1,924,174 1,924,174 3DMark WildLife Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 5,251

Worst loop: 417

(39.3%) Best loop: 6,644

Worst loop: 4,451 Best loop: 2,954

Worst loop: 2,981 - Best loop: 4,609

Worst loop: 3,759

(81.6%) Geekbench 6 Single: 1,316

Multi: 3,810 Single: 1,610

Multi: 6,086 Single: 1,024

Multi: 2,940 Single: 1,846

Multi: 5,131 Single: 2,133

Multi: 6,353 Geekbench 6 GPU 6,335 20,366 2,994 7,859 15,731

Long Battery Life With an 8,000 mAh battery, Samsung claims up to 20 hours of video playback in the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. That is better than the rated figure in the Galaxy Tab S11 despite its larger battery. Of course, actual runtime depends on the usage and routines. But with the usual workload of browsing and writing an article on CMS with a mix of video and music streaming, I could get between three and four days before the wall. While in battery test with PCMark, the run time is about 10 hours and 30 minutes. This is better than the Xiaomi Pad 7 with a slightly larger battery, which scored about 10 hours. Charging speed has improved since the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The Tab S10 FE supports 45-watt wired charging and Quick Charge 2.0. I first tried a generic 65-watt charger, but super-fast charging did not kick in, and it painfully took over three hours. I switched to a Vention 100-watt GaN adapter. I was relieved to see a full charge in just about 90 minutes, which is in line with the Tab S11 that my colleague Benjamin tested. Galaxy Tab S10 FE Galaxy Tab S9 FE Galaxy Tab S11 Xiaomi Pad 7 5 min 6% 6% 20% 4% 30 min 40% 37% 42% 31% 1 h 80% 73% 86% 55% Full charge 1h 31m 1h 42m 1h 23m 2h 5m PC Mark battery test 10h30 (90 Hz) 10h31 (90 Hz) - ~10h (120 Hz)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE technical specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Image Display 10.9-inch IPS LCD

1440 x 2304 pixels

90 Hz refresh rate SoC Exynos 1580 SoC Memory 8/12 GB RAM

128/256 GB storage

microSD expansion OS One UI 7 based on Android 15

Seven years of system upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main camera: 13 MP, f/2.0 Selfie camera 12 MP, f/2.4 Battery 8000 mAh

45 W wired charging, QC 2.0

(charger not included) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3

Optional 5G IP certification IP68 Dimensions and weight 10.01 x 6.53 x 0.24 inches, 1.1 lbs

254.3 x 165.8 x 6 mm, 497 g

Should You Buy the Galaxy Tab S10 FE? The Galaxy Tab S10 FE does not pack the fastest chipset or the brightest display, but for $500, it nails the essentials. It offers a flexible Android operating system with rich keyboard and mouse support, reliable performance, long battery life, and a beautifully crafted build. Add an S Pen, and you have a portable digital notebook and canvas for drawing and note-taking. Sure, it’s not a true workhorse for intensive tasks like photo or video editing, but it’s more than capable of handling what I mostly need — browsing the internet, streaming my favorite series, note-taking, and running multiple windows to get work done. It essentially covers what a laptop can offer, making it a solid choice for casual users and students. While I would love to see AMOLED, thinner bezels, and even a flagship-tier, powerful processor in the next version, those upgrades would likely raise the price of the Samsung tablet. For anyone seeking a portable and flexible machine, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is already a solid recommendation.