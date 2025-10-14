Get these Premium Apps for Free Before They Return to Paid!

In a world where nothing truly comes without a price, free applications are a delightful exception! Today, we're diving into a curated selection of complimentary apps available for both iOS and Android devices, featuring a variety of genres, including games and other useful tools. Keep in mind, these deals are fleeting, and their availability can change at any moment, so be sure to seize the opportunity while you can.

Both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store boast an impressive selection of applications that cater to diverse interests, ranging from no-cost options to premium offerings. Many users may be pleasantly surprised to discover that certain paid apps occasionally drop to zero price as part of special promotions. We've handpicked a selection of some of the most captivating apps you can snatch up for free right now.

Free premium apps (Android)

Burning Sky VIP ( $2.49 ) - An entertaining 90's arcade-style shooter that offers cool, fast-paced graphics that do not let up on the action. This retro vertically scrolling shooter game delivers loads of adrenaline in a modern dogfight style, where you and your reflexes go up against insane bosses as they rain bullet hell on you. (4.1 stars, 417 reviews)

) - An entertaining 90's arcade-style shooter that offers cool, fast-paced graphics that do not let up on the action. This retro vertically scrolling shooter game delivers loads of adrenaline in a modern dogfight style, where you and your reflexes go up against insane bosses as they rain bullet hell on you. My Medicine Pro - Health Log ( $1.99 ) - Do you find it difficult to keep track of all your medication details? I would like this app to help simplify my life as I grow older. It is an all-in-one solution to manage my health and wellness needs. This app was designed to ensure nobody ever misses a dose, an appointment, or an important health update again. (4.2 stars, 266 reviews)

) - Do you find it difficult to keep track of all your medication details? I would like this app to help simplify my life as I grow older. It is an all-in-one solution to manage my health and wellness needs. This app was designed to ensure nobody ever misses a dose, an appointment, or an important health update again. Empire Warrior: Tower Defense ($0.99 ) - Rather than just having a bunch of towers shooting enemies down from afar, in the hope that they do not breach your defenses, you also now have the help of heroes who are mobile. Control these heroes to turn the tide of the seemingly overwhelming battle. (4.2 stars, 129,000 reviews)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Pentris ( $1.99 ) - OK, so this is basically the same game premise as Tetris, albeit in a different name. You line up blocks of various sizes into rows to 'delete' them, and the game is over when the screen is filled to the top with rows as you fail to clear your lines. (3.6 stars, 34 reviews)

) - OK, so this is basically the same game premise as Tetris, albeit in a different name. You line up blocks of various sizes into rows to 'delete' them, and the game is over when the screen is filled to the top with rows as you fail to clear your lines. Palette Hunt ( $0.59 ) - Do you have an eye for design? If so, discover the fun of creating perfect color palettes with Palette Hunt. I am sure designers, artists, or anyone who loves colors will find exploring shades to be an inspiring experience, as this app lets you transform existing photos into ready-to-use color palettes. (4.7 stars, 26 reviews)

) - Do you have an eye for design? If so, discover the fun of creating perfect color palettes with Palette Hunt. I am sure designers, artists, or anyone who loves colors will find exploring shades to be an inspiring experience, as this app lets you transform existing photos into ready-to-use color palettes. Eat the Rainbow Food Journal ( $2.99 ) - They say the best diet is one whose food is filled with many colors. Well, I am quite sure nutritionists and dietitians do not mean having nothing but Fruit Loops for all your meals. Rather, eat a variety of foods with different colors, and this journal helps you keep track of that. (4.5 stars, 153 reviews)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.