Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch is a bigger update compared to recent major versions. That’s why more users are anticipating its arrival, especially those with earlier-generation models that have a larger user base. After weeks of waiting, the update has now started rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 7. Here are the best features to look out for.

The stable One UI 8 Watch update, based on Wear OS 6, was announced back in July and quickly rolled out to the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024). For the rest, the wait has been quite long, as the update has only recently started arriving on last year’s Galaxy Watch 7 (review).

Will the Galaxy Watch 6 get the One UI 8 Watch update next?

Users on Reddit have shared that they’ve received the firmware on their devices. Some of the confirmed models include the Galaxy Watch 7 40 mm and 44 mm LTE variants in the U.S. There are also separate reports from users in South Korea confirming the rollout, as shared by leaker Tarun Vats. This likely suggests a wider release is planned, though it’s still unclear which other countries are next.

The firmware is sizable, reportedly around 2 GB for the Galaxy Watch 7, according to one user. If you’re on a metered cellular plan, it’s best to install the update over Wi-Fi.

Galaxy Watch 7 users are starting to receive the One UI 8 Watch update. The firmware is large, weighing about 2 GB. / © Reddit/u/akaGustavo

The arrival of the stable update comes just after the beta program for the Galaxy Watch 7 wrapped up. That beta originally launched in June.

Currently, Samsung is running the beta program for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The major Wear OS 6 update is also expected to reach the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch FE models.

Smarter Health Tracking Features

When it comes to features and changes, One UI 8 Watch introduces new watch face designs with extended customization options. The quick settings panel has been revamped, and the battery and charging animations have been tweaked for a more polished look.

In terms of tracking, a suite of health and wellness features is included in the update. These include the Antioxidant Index, which tracks carotenoid levels to provide insights into overall health. There’s also Vascular Load for measuring stress levels in the vascular system, and a new AI-based sleep coaching feature called Bedtime Guidance to help improve sleep quality.

More active users will benefit from Running Coach, which offers personalized training strategies, along with support for heart rate training zones.

Wear OS 6 itself brings optimized performance and improved power management for better battery life, though it remains to be seen how Samsung will tailor these enhancements for its Galaxy Watch platform.

Do you own a Galaxy Watch 7? Have you updated your device to Wear OS 6 yet? Let us know in the comments.