There's still time to grab Apple's iPad 11th gen at a discounted rate. Select variants of the latest Apple tablet are still on sale at Amazon, with savings of up to $50 available.

You can pick up the Pink and Silver colorways of the iPad 11 for $299, which is the best price currently offered. The Blue and Yellow options are also discounted, but slightly less, at $309, which still represents a compelling saving.

Why You Need the Apple iPad 11

Apple's iPad 11th gen was launched just a couple of months ago, making it a relatively fresh entry. It's a recommended budget tablet for most casual users, such as students and kids, or for parents who need a device for browsing or streaming at home or on the go.

With this latest model, Apple has further improved it with some modest yet meaningful upgrades. This includes the faster Apple A16 Bionic chipset, which offers not only a faster and more efficient processor but also a more capable graphics unit for optimized gaming and editing. You can also expect longer battery life in the new iPad 11, thanks to the more efficient silicon.

We have a 12MP lens on the back of the iPad 2022 with higher quality than the previous generation. The 2024 model adds Smart HDR 4. / © nextpit

There's also a larger 6 GB of RAM for more fluid multitasking or running numerous tabs simultaneously. The base model now starts with 128 GB of storage, which means you get to install more apps and games without worrying about running out of space.

Another upgrade we appreciate is the slightly wider 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (correcting the size), which offers more vibrant colors. While the 12 MP main rear camera didn't receive a sensor increase, it does boast Smart HDR 4 for improved image processing. The 12 MP front-facing camera, positioned in landscape orientation, enables Center Stage for automatic framing during video conference calls.

