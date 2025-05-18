Persona 5 and its predecessors were undoubtedly hits, amassing a dedicated following. While a sequel, Persona 5 Strikers, followed, news on the highly anticipated Persona 6 has remained scarce. Instead, a spin-off set within the same universe, Persona 5: The Phantom X (P5X), is now slated to launch globally on PC and mobile next month.

Developed by Black Wings Game Studio, a subsidiary of Chinese publisher Perfect World Games, Persona 5: The Phantom X isn't a completely new mainline RPG title. Announced in 2023, it first launched in beta in China last year and is now poised for a wider release across more platforms and countries.

How is Persona 5: The Phantom X Different from Persona 5?

Unlike Persona 5 and Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 5: The Phantom X adopts a free-to-play model, incorporating microtransactions and gacha mechanics. While set in the same universe as Persona 5, it introduces a new storyline featuring new locations and dungeons within Tokyo, along with a fresh cast of characters and Phantom Thieves.

P5X retains the turn-based gameplay familiar from the original Persona 5 but introduces a PvE mode through Velvet Trials, a notable departure from the hack-and-slash combat of Strikers. It also includes a guild system, fostering more direct player interaction and socialization, although the mobile version might have limited chat functionalities.

The game is designed for PC to offer the full visual and gameplay experience, while the mobile version is reportedly fully optimized for touchscreen controls. Both platforms will share the same core gameplay mechanics and support cross-platform progression, allowing players to synchronize their game progress between PC and mobile devices.

With no concrete news regarding Persona 6, the new P5X game might prove a worthwhile experience for Persona fans as they await the all-new installment in the main series.

Persona 5: The Phantom X will be available for download starting on June 26th on PC via Steam, as well as on the App Store for iPhones and iPad and Google Play Store for Android. The developer, ATLUS, hasn't provided details if it plans to release the console version through PlayStation.

Will you be downloading and playing P5X once it releases next month? Share your plans with us in the comments below.