Annoying or Essential? Google Wallet's New Update Puts Safety Over Convenience

Google Wallet ID Passes Galaxy S24
© nextpit
While Google Wallet has considerably expanded its availability in recent years, Google also continues to introduce more meaningful features along the way. The latest update is now bolstering the security features within the digital wallet by applying a new verification requirement to the app's services in the dashboard.

One of the existing security features in Google Wallet is timed verification, which requires users to authenticate again using biometrics or passcodes/patterns after three minutes of the device's initial unlock when accessing saved payment methods.

This serves as a safeguard against unwanted transactions or theft, as unauthorized individuals won't be able to make payments within the app even if the device has been recently unlocked for a legitimate purchase.

Safer IDs and Passes in Google Wallet

However, this timed verification has primarily applied to payment methods such as debit and credit cards, leaving passes, digital IDs, and other non-payment cards accessible after the initial device unlock. Now, as spotted by 9to5Google in the latest Google Wallet app version, which is currently rolling out to Pixel and Galaxy devices, timed verification is also being implemented for non-payment wallet services within the app.

Google Wallet Pay via QR code scanning
Google has added QR code scanning for payment support to Google Wallet. / © Google, Edit by nextpit

This means that a few minutes after you launch the app and authenticate, you will need to re-authenticate using your set security method when you want to access passes, IDs, and other non-payment cards stored in the wallet. However, users can still directly access the app's dashboard if they don't initially perform a payment or purchase.

While the addition of this timer will enhance the security of these items within the app, it might introduce inconvenience for users who frequently access IDs, passes, and other non-payment cards. A potential improvement in the future would be to provide users with finer-grained controls over this timer.

Regardless, this feature is a useful addition to the app, especially considering that other alternatives like Samsung Wallet lack this timed verification.

The security feature is currently rolling out with the latest Google Wallet version 25.18 and has appeared on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Have you used Google Wallet? Do you also store your IDs and passes in it? Share your experiences with us.

Source: 9to5Google, Google

