Opening Apple's ecosystem has been one of the biggest challenges regulators have tried to address. This began to shift with the passage of laws such as the EU's Digital Markets Act. Beyond the App Store policy changes adopted in Europe, Apple might also give way to Siri , letting users in the region replace the default digital assistant with a third-party option.

Among the current changes Apple has already implemented to comply with the EU's DMA is allowing sideloading of apps via third-party app marketplaces and the option to set a third-party browser as the default instead of Safari. Seemingly, this will expand to more services in the future.

Also read: How to replace Siri with ChatGPT on your iPhone

Use Google's or Amazon's AI Chatbot to Control iPhone

According to the latest report from Bloomberg over the weekend, Apple is reportedly working to integrate third-party digital assistants that would replace Siri as the default chatbot on its devices.

The report highlighted that this initiative extends beyond just the iPhone and would be applicable to other Apple platforms, such as iPad, Mac/MacBook, and Apple Watch.

This would mean adding an option for Apple users to set a different digital assistant or chatbot than Siri. Current potential options include Google's Gemini and Amazon's Alexa. Further integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT could also be possible.

iOS 18 already integrates ChatGPT to manage more complex queries that Siri cannot handle. However, it is not fully integrated into the system. / © nextpit

This appears to be a different approach compared to the current Siri functionality, where users can pass more complex questions to ChatGPT through a shortcut gesture. The feature of having a different chatbot as the system default would allow users to utilize voice commands, control actions like opening apps, or manage smart home devices using one of these third-party chatbots.

The planned initiative appears to align with existing and expanding regulations in the region, which already provide users with options to use alternative payment methods and access third-party app stores. With that said, these changes are likely an early move to comply with future regulations.

This move might also be related to the slow progress in launching Siri 2.0, the more capable Apple assistant, which has faced delays since its announcement. Even in iOS 19, the all-new Siri is not expected to debut, with rumors pointing to a 2026 release.

It remains unclear when this option will roll out in the future and if the company plans to introduce it to more countries beyond the EU.

What are your opinions on Apple's likely decision to allow EU users to change Siri as the default assistant on their devices? Do you think this change will bring a better user experience? We'd like to hear your thoughts.