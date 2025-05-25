Range anxiety, be gone? Xiaomi is poised to address range anxiety in EVs as it unveiled the YU7, its first electric SUV. This new electric car boasts strong features with a focus on improved range and power in an SUV form, aiming to best Tesla's Model Y. However, we will only discover if the YU7 genuinely has the potential to shake up the EV market once it launches in July, as the company remains silent about its price.

The smartphone maker introduced the Xiaomi YU7 in China on Thursday, more than a year after the SU7 was launched and deliveries began. It is set to officially launch in Xiaomi's home turf in July, alongside pricing details. The YU7 will be available in Standard, Pro, and Max variants, with the latter two offering All-Wheel Drive (AWD) powertrain.

Xiaomi YU7: Bulkier SUV Form, Longer Range

Xiaomi's YU7 adopts a mid to large SUV form, with notable dimensions measuring 4,999 x 1,996 x 1,608 mm (LWH) and a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. This is larger than the Model Y China variant, which measures 4,797 x 1,920 x 1,624 mm with a 2,890 mm wheelbase. Furthermore, the two higher variants of the YU7 are notably heavier, tipping the scale at 2,405 kg (~5,203 lbs).

The added bulk accommodates a 96.3 kWh battery capacity for the Standard YU7 and YU7 Pro, dwarfing the Model Y Long Range's 80 kWh. As per Xiaomi, the Standard YU7 will have a CLTC range of 835 km, a difference of 242 km from the Model Y's RWD, or 116 km more than the Long Range variant. It's currently unclear how these figures will translate into WLTP range.

In terms of power, the Xiaomi YU7 Standard outputs 315 HP (681 HP for Pro and Max) and will have top speed between 240 to 253 km/h depending on the variant. The Standard YU7 will offer an acceleration of 5.8 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. The Pro option achieves 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, matching the Model Y Long Range. Meanwhile, the YU7 Max is designed for even more exhilarating acceleration of 3.2 seconds.

Xiaomi YU7's features a panoramic display called HyperVision. / © Xiaomi

The YU7 carries some design cues from the SU7, featuring waterdrop headlights and halo taillights that are slightly more prominent. The electric SUV boasts a leather interior with zero-gravity front seats and a panoramic-like display called "HyperVision." The infotainment system, along with the large center display, runs on HyperOS and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. There are nine exterior finish options, including vibrant Orange, Green, and Silver Titanium.

As for autonomous driving, the Xiaomi YU7 features an Nvidia Thor chipset, similar to the SU7, which offers a neural computing power of 700 TOPS. Plus, all new models will sit on an 800 V platform, allowing for a rapid top-up of 620 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging.

Xiaomi plans to ship the YU7 by July 2025, and thus the pricing remains elusive, though the company hints at "competitive" positioning against alternatives. For comparison, Tesla's Model Y RWD costs CNY 263,500 (approximately USD 36,575).

Do you think these specs and features of the Xiaomi YU7 will be enough for Xiaomi to topple the Model Y in China? Would you like to see it debut globally? We want to hear your thoughts.