Those who want to invest in an ultra-compact desktop without sacrificing power might check out Apple's new Mac Mini with the M4 chip. The tiny computer is on sale at Amazon, returning to $529. This slashes the usual price of the base configuration M4 Mac Mini by $70 or 12%.

While this isn't the record low we saw a couple of months ago, the current price is still a rare opportunity, making it a recommended choice if you're looking to score substantial savings.

Affiliate offer Apple Mac Mini M4 Save $70 on the Apple M4 Mac Mini when you buy it from Amazon.

Who is the Apple M4 Mac Mini (2024) For?

Apple's M4 Mac Mini was launched alongside the M4 Mac Mini Pro (review) and Max in late 2024. The new series features one of the major overhauls in the Mac Mini line, bringing a notably more compact form with dimensions of 5 x 5 inches but slightly taller at 2 inches, making it comparable to the size of the Apple TV 4K. It's also lighter, making it easy to swap places or move around on the desk.

Apple's M4 Mac Mini features front-facing USB-C ports for the first time. / © nextpit

There are enhancements to the interface as well. The new M4 Mac Mini has front-facing USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, which are more convenient to access when plugging in cables and accessories. The remaining USB-C and other ports are positioned on the back. A minor inconvenience is that the power button is not placed underneath, so you need to lift the device when turning it off or on.

The new M4 chip offers a significant performance leap from the M2 in the previous Mac Mini while being more power-efficient. The processor now utilizes 10 cores, up from the M2's 8, while the GPU brings modest graphics improvements. The same applies to the Neural Engine for processing AI and machine learning tasks. There's a generous 16 GB of RAM in the base option, plenty for multitasking or running multiple apps simultaneously.

Would you consider buying the M4 Mac Mini now that it has become more affordable? Let us know in the comments below.