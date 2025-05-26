Following a comprehensive overhaul, Whoop has promised numerous improvements to the latest generation of its smart bracelets. However, there are increasing complaints about issues in the top model after a short period of use.

With its smart wristbands, Whoop not only wants to record health data, but also improve the health of its wearers in the long term. The manufacturer recently presented a new generation of its smart wristband with the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop 5.0 MG. With numerous improvements in sensor technology and energy management, performance is said to have increased by 60 percent. In particular, the handling of battery reserves has been significantly improved - energy efficiency is said to have increased tenfold.

However, complaints began to pile up shortly after the sales launch. Buyers reported on Reddit, X, and in the manufacturer's forum that the sensors integrated in the wristband failed after a short time.

No more signs of life after a short period of use

The symptoms described are similar: the Whoop 5.0 MG, which can warn of cardiac arrhythmia with its medical sensors and measure both ECG data and blood pressure on the wrist, suddenly stops working. The LEDs remain dark, and even a new pairing with the manufacturer's app or a full recharge remains unsuccessful. Some models are said to have stopped responding after a very short period of use - one affected person speaks of just half an hour.

The defective wristbands are a particular source of annoyance as they are closely linked to the individual goals of users in their everyday lives. Supported by subscription models, they are intended to help users achieve sporting goals (Whoop One), extend their lifespan (Whoop Peak) or enable long-term medical monitoring (Whoop Life). The Whoop 5.0 MG model is only available as part of the most expensive Life subscription, which costs 399 euros per year.

Whoop speaks of isolated cases

The manufacturer is trying to play down the problems and, in a statement to Tech-Issues Today, speaks only of isolated cases. Specific details of the defects are not given. However, the high number of user complaints points to a larger, possibly systemic problem.

Nevertheless, Whoop is apparently endeavoring to replace the defective devices quickly. If a replacement cannot be provided within one day, the manufacturer promises not to charge any fees for the period without use.