With the iPad mini 7 (2024), Apple launched a crucial and long-overdue upgrade to its popular compact tablet. With the A17 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence and an improved design, the tablet remains true to its role as an ultraportable device. What exactly makes the new iPad mini 7 superior to its predecessor, and for whom is it worth buying? Our iPad mini 2024 review shows why it is perfect for many users—but not for everyone.

iPad mini 7 display and design: Small, slim and elegant The smallest Apple tablet packs true-blue iPad power into a truly portable format, which is great for occasional work on the go. However, Apple also made some unusual mistakes with the relatively tiny display. The iPad mini 7 offers an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers impressive colors despite its compact dimensions. Thanks to the P3 color space, True Tone, and an anti-reflective coating, it is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Anyone looking for a tablet that is light to carry around will be delighted: The iPad mini 2024 tips the scales at just under 300 g and is one of the thinnest tablets on the market with a thickness measuring 6.3 mm. The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation. © nextpit The main upgrade on the mini 7 is on the processing inside. © nextpit The display uses an 8.3-inch LCD panel with relatively compact bezels. © nextpit Apple also introduced two new colors—Blue and Purple—and continues to rely on the classic iPad colors Space Gray and Starlight. Particularly noteworthy is the case made from recycled aluminum, which not only looks classy but also supports Apple's sustainability goals. The only downside? The compact screen has some weaknesses when it comes to selected apps and widgets. Complex content, in particular, appears compressed or cut off, which tarnishes the visual impression somewhat. Abgeschnittene Widgets beim iPad mini 7 © nextpit

Apple Pencil Pro makes all the difference One of the most important new features of the iPad mini 7 is Apple Pencil Pro compatibility. This offers additional functions such as pressure sensitivity, a hover feature, and better integration with creative apps. Thanks to the magnetic charging function, the Apple Pencil Pro always remains docked to the side of the tablet, ready to be used when called upon. The Smart Folio, which is available in new colors such as Denim and Light Violet, protects the iPad and can be used as a stand—ideal for watching movies or video calls. However, there is no built-in keyboard (Apple Magic Keyboard), as is the case for the larger iPad models. Anyone who likes to draw or take notes will love the interaction between the iPad mini 2024 and Apple Pencil Pro. It's intuitive, precise, and a highlight of the device. As for me, the Apple iPad mini is increasingly transforming into a digital notepad that theoretically fits in any jacket pocket so you can always carry it with you. Wie beim iPad Pro: Der neue Apple Pencil Pro ist jetzt auch zum iPad mini 7 kompatibel. © nextpit

Performance: A17 Pro provides plenty of power The iPad mini 7 does not come with the latest generation of Apple's in-house processor: the A17 Pro, which debuted with the iPhone Pro models in 2023, under the hood. Will it be sufficient? At the heart of the iPad mini 7 lies the new A17 Pro chip, which also powers the iPhone 15 Pro (review). With six CPU cores, a five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, it delivers a performance boost of up to 30 percent compared to its predecessor. Whether you want to edit 4K videos, play graphically demanding games with ray tracing, or edit high resolution images, the iPad mini 2024 can do it all. The A17 Pro also enables the use of Apple Intelligence, a system that offers AI-supported functions such as automatic image editing, writing assistants, and voice processing. Unfortunately, this function is currently unavailable in regions outside of the US until 2025. We checked Apple Intelligence out: How Apple Intelligence fares on the iPhone The iPad mini 7 is incredibly powerful despite its form factor. It literally overwhelms the average user with its performance, while power users benefit from the future-proof A17 Pro chipset. However, the performance does not detract from the battery life. Based on a regular work pattern—surfing via Wi-Fi, replying emails, taking notes with the Apple Pencil, and watching videos, it can easily last you through the day. iPad mini 2024 A17 Pro iPad Pro 2024 M4 iPad Air 2024 M2 Geekbench 6 CPU (Single / Multi) 2,912 / 7,182 3,647 / 14,254 2,592 / 10,066 Geekbench 6 GPU 25,556 53,307 42,101 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme 2,785 at 16.7 fps 8,725 at 52.2 fps 6,116 at 36.6 fps 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme stress test Best loop: 3,628

Worst loop: 2,342

Stability: 64.5% Best loop: 5,060

Worst loop: 4,326

Stability: 85.5 - When it comes to connectivity, Apple also relies on more power in the iPad mini, but falls short of its potential. The iPad mini 7 supports Wi-Fi 6E—a new standard, but not Wi-Fi 7, which offers even lower latency and a far higher data throughput (Wi-Fi 6E: up to 9.6 Gbps vs Wi-Fi 7: up to 46 Gbps), provided a suitable router is used. There are not enough compatible routers around yet, but it is still a shame that Apple still relies on the somewhat older standard here. The USB-C port has been upgraded and allows data transfers of up to 10 Gbps now. Although this is not the fastest possible connection, it is twice as fast overall compared to its predecessor. For the very first time, the cellular version only supports eSIM with the classic SIM card slot is no longer available. This could be a minus point for some users for whom the network provider does not yet offer eSIMs. Nevertheless, the numerous performance changes should offer real added value, especially for classic iPad mini users. Once again, the camera features a single sensor on the 7th-gen iPad mini. © nextpit The Power button integrates a fingerprint reader for biometric logins. © nextpit The compact dimensions of the iPad mini makes the logo look disproportionately large. © nextpit

Slightly Improved Camera System A tablet and its camera is a long-standing dance that has not excited anyone in years, and things are not going to change with the iPad mini 2024. Apple has improved the cameras on the iPad mini 2024 slightly. The 12 MP wide-angle camera behind delivers decent results, especially with support for Smart HDR 4 and the new True Tone flash. However, one thing should remain clear: You shouldn't expect results similar to the latest iPhone 16 Pro (review). However, the camera is ideal for taking photos of documents or documenting work results, for instance. Testfoto mit iPad mini 7 Hauptkamera © nextpit The front camera maintains its resolution count at 12 MP and offers Center Stage, which automatically centers users in the picture during video calls. However, the front camera and its position remain the bone of contention for me on the iPad mini 7. It is now installed on the upper narrow bezel of the iPad mini and along the long side. When it comes to video calls, for which the front camera is probably responsible for, the recording angle looks strange. Testfoto Frontkamera iPad mini 7 mit dem Licht © nextpit Testfoto Frontkamera iPad mini 7 gegen das Licht © nextpit Despite its improvements, the camera quality falls short of expectations, especially when you compare it to the new Pro models. If you want to use the tablet for professional photography or videography, you should definitely opt for a larger iPad.

iPad mini 7 Key Specs Technical specifications Device Apple iPad mini 7 (2024) Image Price $499 Display 8.3" LCD

2,266 x 1,488 px

60 Hz refresh rate SoC Apple A17 Pro RAM 8 GB Memory 128 / 256 / 512 GB Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 aperture Selfie camera 12 MP, f/2.4

Portrait orientation Battery 19.3 Wh Connectivity 5G optional, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions and weight 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm, 293 g

Should You Buy the iPad mini 7 The biggest advantage of the iPad mini 2024 remains its compact form factor. It fits in almost any bag and is the ideal on-the-go companion. However, this advantage can also turn out to be a disadvantage: Anyone who wants to write longer texts or work with several apps simultaneously will find themselves reaching the limits of the small display quickly. Another point of criticism is the cut-off widgets and apps that are not optimally adapted to the small screen. This is not a major problem, but it does tarnish the premium impression slightly. With an entry-level price of $499 for the 128 GB Wi-Fi version and $649 for the cellular version, the iPad mini 7 is no bargain, either. However, you get a real iPad feeling for the price, even if you have to make compromises compared to the larger models, such as camera quality. The position of the front camera is a little bit more annoying. Apple can only move it to the wider side with difficulty because of the Touch ID button (unfortunately, the iPad mini 7 doesn't support Face ID). Hence, it remains on the narrow upper bezel, which gives you a strange viewing angle for video calls. Das iPad mini 7 hat kein Face ID, sondern lediglich Touch ID. © nextpit Despite my criticisms: The iPad mini 2024 is a worthy successor to its predecessor, offering impressive performance, an improved design and exciting new features like Apple Pencil Pro, and much faster connectivity overall, like Wi-Fi 6E. For me, it remains the ideal choice for users searching for a handy, powerful tablet for on the go. Now all that's left is Apple Intelligence—and you can finally do a lot more with all that power. Anyone looking for a compact tablet for media consumption, note-taking, and light creative work will be absolutely happy with the iPad mini 7. For serious productive work or professional applications, however, a larger iPad might be the better choice.