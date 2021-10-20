The trendy new Pixel 6 is here: Here is how to Pre-Order it

Are you looking for the new Pixel 6 ? Well, so does everyone and with the Google Store suffering outages from all the traffic, it's obvious that this device will be out of stock soon. So, here at NextPit we thought of presenting you with all the alternatives we could find.

The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launched yesterday and they are promising to redefine the Android formula. They came with the brand new Android 12, powered by Google's very own Tensor chip for the first time with plenty of claims for new, revolutionary AI and security features.

TL;DR:

The new Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are available for pre-order.

The devices come in many different prices and configurations, starting from $599.00.

Pre-ordering from BestBuy will also get you a $99.00 set of earbuds as a gift.

Excited? So are we! With so many innovations we can't help but anticipate the moment we hold the devices in our hands. The devices promise a whole new range of features at a very competitive price: With an MSRP of $699 for the Pixel 6 and $899 for the Pixel 6 Pro, Google has managed to undercut the competition.

A bunch of new features! / © Google

This is expected to make the devices extremely popular and with the previous, Pixel 5 being two years old many users are prowling the market for a trade-in upgrade. Here at NextPit we just got our hands-on them and our reviewers are already putting the devices under scrutiny for the full reviews to be online ASAP, but all good things take time so you may need to wait a bit longer for those.

Pre-Order Now:

At BestBuy you can find the device in all its configurations, including the cheaper, 128 GB version in three color combinations, which are honestly more than what you can find in the official Google store at this moment. Alongside any Pixel pre-order, you also get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series that are normally priced at $99. The colours available are Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral.

Our hearts belong to Kinda Coral / © Google

For the Pixel 6 Pro we have a bit more exciting color choices with Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny and Cloudy White, but unfortunately no 512 GB version in-sight as of the time of writing.

Stormy Black, Kinda Yellow, Cloudy White/ © Google

What are the Pixels all about

The new Pixel comes in two different configurations, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, with two storage options each, a 256 GB and if you want to save $100, a 128 GB one. The Pixel 6 Pro also comes in a 512 GB variant if you're into that sort of thing. The rest of the features remain the same for each device tier.

Both Pixels have, among others, amazing A.I features for photography and general quality of life improvements, a Titan security chip as well as water and dust resistance.

The Pixel 6 features 8 GB of RAM, an 8 MP selfie shooter and a beautiful 6.4 inch OLED screen, that clocks up to 90Hz. It is powered by the new Google Tensor SoC and supports 5G connectivity. The protagonist in this package is undoubtably the main camera. In the elegant black stripe, users will find a powerful 50 MP with an aperture of f/1.85, OIS, and laser auto-focus. There's also a 12 MP ultra wide that with the help of A.I are expected to shoot unique, beautiful photos and videos.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro goes one step further with 12 GB of RAM, a 11.1 MP selfie shooter and a slightly larger screen at 6.7 inches of 120Hz OLED goodness. The main camera of the Pro is where Google decided to go all out. The main camera setup may be the same as the Pixel 6, but it comes with the addition of a 48 MP telephoto lens for amazing close ups.

Industrial design at its finest/ © Google

Are you pre-ordering the new Pixel 6? Let us know in the comments bellow.