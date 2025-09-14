Hot topics

Apple's Tiny M4 Mac Mini Drops to Record-Low Price, Save $110 Today

Apple's Mac computers are often the preferred choice for many creators, casual users, and students. However, they aren't cheap and can be quite expensive. But with some patience, you can score discounts during sales like the one happening today. For instance, the latest M4 Mac Mini is now back to its record-low price, saving you up to $110.

The base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has dropped to $499 from $599, saving you $100. The 16GB/512GB option offers an even bigger discount, dropping to $689 from $799.

Why Buy the Apple M4 Mac Mini

In our review, we praised the Apple M4 Mac Mini (review) for its solid and compact build. Apple gave it a smaller footprint, measuring 5 x 5 inches, for better portability and flexibility in any desktop setup. It features front-facing USB-C ports with Thunderbolt support, in addition to a rear-facing array of interfaces, including Ethernet and HDMI, for easier access when you need to plug in your peripherals and accessories. You can also attach up to three external monitors, depending on the chipset model.

Close-up of the ports on the back of an Apple Mac Mini M4 (2024) including HDMI and power connections.
Apple's M4 Mac Mini features repositioned ports but add more for the Pro model. / © nextpit

Even with the notably smaller chassis, it has a very powerful and capable M4 chip. The non-pro model is configured with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which offers a major performance boost over the M2 SoC in the previous generation. You can also expect better graphics performance in gaming, thanks to the added ray-tracing and mesh shading.

Another great feature is the bigger 16GB of RAM as the default memory, which is a good thing since the Mac Mini is not upgradable. Another useful upgrade is a faster data transfer speed, which should save you time when handling hefty files.

With this setup, it can handle a variety of tasks, from web browsing and document editing to advanced tasks like video editing and 3D rendering. Despite its speedy performance, it draws much less power—just 65 watts—compared to a full desktop or laptop, and it barely makes any noise or exhibits heat when the fan is running.

Would you consider the M4 Mac Mini for your home or workstation? Let us know in the comments.

