Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE just debuted last week , a more affordable take on the flagship Galaxy S25 series. Right now, you can already score up to $160 in savings through a storage upgrade and a gift card at Amazon, which is 20% off the usual bundle price.

For instance, you can pick up the Galaxy S25 FE with 256 GB storage and a $100 Amazon gift card for only $649, a massive saving from the usual $809 price. This puts the 256 GB option at the same regular price as the 128 GB model. The retailer lists the Icyblue, Jetblack, and White colors.

Why Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE?

Not everyone needs the advanced and ultra-speedy performance of the standard Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25+. And not everyone is willing to invest up to $1,000 for a flagship device. The Galaxy S25 FE is a cheaper flagship alternative without spending a fortune. And thanks to its notable upgrades, it is an even more recommendable phone right now.

Samsung gave it a full-fledged Exynos 2400 chipset, which outputs faster CPU performance and better graphics. This ensures a stable and fluid experience in everyday tasks, including handling AI processes. The chipset remains as efficient as before, but thanks to the larger 4,900 mAh battery, the Galaxy S25 FE delivers a longer battery life. It can run a whole day with some power to spare for a second day. Charging is also faster with a 45 W rating.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE has the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. But it's thinner and lighter than its predecessor. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

Much of the display specs are unchanged, but the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate has punchy colors and sharp details. We liked that the Galaxy S25 FE is slimmer and lighter despite having a similar display. It measures just 7.4 mm on its side and 190 grams on the weighing scale.

There's also a new 12 MP front-facing camera for brighter and sharper photos and video conferences. While the 50 MP main shooter, 12 MP ultrawide, and 8 MP telephoto cameras on the back are familiar, you can expect optimized performance thanks to enhanced software and image processing.

And if you plan to use the Galaxy S25 FE long-term, you'll be pleased to know the company pledged 7 years of updates and security patches. As a bonus, it already runs on One UI 8 out of the box, which is Samsung's skinned Android 16.

Would you pick the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE over a mid-range or flagship device? Tell us in the comments.