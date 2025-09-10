Apple launched its ultra-thin iPhone, and while it’s a hair thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, the latter is winning on price. The Galaxy S25 Edge is now on sale at Amazon, with the base version priced between $837 and $839, down from $1,099. That’s a discount of up to $262 (24%).

You can also grab the 512 GB variant, which is marked down to $964 from $1,219, a savings of $255. Both models are available in all colorways: Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver.

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge (review) is the first ultra-thin smartphone that truly prioritizes slimness and weight. It measures 158.2 × 75.6 × 5.8 mm and weighs just 163 grams. That makes it easy to handle, easy to stow, and light enough not to tug at your pocket. While its thin profile might raise concerns about durability, the titanium chassis offers more strength than aluminum.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with thin and uniform bezel. The display integrates an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. / © nextpit / Ezequiel Exstein

Despite its slim format, Samsung didn’t skimp on specs. The Galaxy S25 Edge features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It’s protected by custom Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which offers improved resistance to cracks and scratches. On the back, you’ll find a 200 MP main camera that packs more pixels than the standard models. It’s a versatile shooter that delivers high-quality zoom shots using pixel binning.

Under the hood, it shares the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with the flagship Galaxy S25. Paired with 12 GB of RAM, the device runs smoothly and feels fast. It also benefits from Galaxy AI features and long-term software support from Samsung, which means it will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades starting from Android 15 and security updates.

The one trade-off is the reduced battery capacity, now rated at 3,900 mAh. Still, with software optimizations, the phone can last a full day with a mix of light and moderate use. Charging speed is more than modest at 25 watts, but with a lower battery size, charging the Galaxy S25 Edge feels fast.

Are you planning to buy the Galaxy S25 Edge at its discounted price? What do you think of the current offer? Share your thoughts in the comments.