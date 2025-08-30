Sony's WH-1000XM5 are discounted ahead of the Labor Day sale. Right now, they've dropped to $298 from $398 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is just near the all-time record low. That's a huge $100 (25%) off the price list.

It's not quite the best price for these ANC over-ear headphones. We've seen them fall to $279 even before the WH-1000XM6 were announced. But this is still a solid deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5. Plus, all four colorways of the headphones are on sale: Black, Smoky Pink, Midnight Blue, and Silver.

Why We Enjoyed the Sony WH-1000XM5

It's worth noting that the WH-1000XM5 (review) are not the latest model from the Japanese company, as they already launched the WH-1000XM6 a few months ago. However, the headphones are still a fantastic option for those who want to experience high-res audio and top-class noise cancellation without burning a hole in their wallet. The deal makes them more recommendable.

We love the Sony WH-1000XM5 for their sleek look and form. They have softer earpieces and the headband is well-padded and does not dig or strain into your head. A small quibble, however, is that the headphones do not fold anymore, which is a trade-off you should consider. Regardless, they come with a stylish carrying pouch to easily stow the headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM over-ear ANC headphones get updated design and lighter build. / © nextpit

In terms of sound, our colleague Antoine likened the V-shaped audio signature, which emphasizes bass and lower mids, while the overall output is clean and precise. You can expect a punchy listening experience in hip-hop and pop genres, though you can tweak the equalizer or select a different profile to your liking. There's support for Sony's LDAC codec and upscaling "DSEE Extreme" technology.

The microphones do a fantastic job. They're clear in voice calls, even in an outdoor scenario. The active noise cancellation (ANC) effectively blocks noises, while the transparency mode sounds natural and allows you to hear what's going on around you.

The WH-1000XM5 have a long battery life, lasting 30 hours with ANC enabled while turning the feature off gives you 40 hours of runtime. Both figures are above average.

Do you plan on investing in the Sony WH-1000XM5 now that they're cheaper? Tell us in the comments if you are intending to snag the headphones.