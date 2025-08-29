Anker's power stations and solar generators are some of our favorites. So, if you're planning on picking one up, now might be the best time to do so. One of its most popular models, the Solix C1000, is heavily discounted at Amazon. It has dropped to $449 from $799, saving you $350.

The solar generator option, which includes a 200-watt solar panel, is also on sale with a bigger reduction. From $1,299, you can snag it for $699, a $600 (46%) discount.

Why Buy the Anker Solix C1000 Power Station and Solar Generator?

The Anker Solix C1000 is a lightweight and compact 1 kWh power station. It's IP67-certified and impact-resistant, so it won't easily give up on you after accidental bumps and drops. It has two sturdy, fixed handles for a good grip when transporting the device. You can also find a wide LED lamp that is useful during power outages at night or in camping.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station features multiple AC sockets, USB ports, and a car socket / © Anker

The power station features an expandable 1,056 Wh battery capacity and uses LFP cells for a longer lifespan. The battery is rated to hold 80% of its health even after 3,000 cycles, making it a practical investment for long-term usage. This capacity can fully charge a MacBook more than a dozen times or run a projector for almost a day. There's no problem energizing high-powered appliances as well, thanks to its 1,800-watt power output (2,400-watt peak), which supports electric grills and power tools.

In terms of interfaces, it has six full AC sockets, multiple USB ports, and a car socket to accommodate multiple devices and gadgets at the same time. You can manage the power station through the mobile app, while there's a legible display to get a quick status update.

The Anker Solix C1000 has a fast-charging capability, refilling its battery in just under an hour via the mains. Similarly, you can charge it with a solar panel if you're outdoors, and it also supports quick charging via this method.

