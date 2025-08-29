Hot topics

Our Favorite All-Around Anker Solar Power Station Just Hit $600 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Anker Solix C1000 solar generator
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Anker's power stations and solar generators are some of our favorites. So, if you're planning on picking one up, now might be the best time to do so. One of its most popular models, the Solix C1000, is heavily discounted at Amazon. It has dropped to $449 from $799, saving you $350.

The solar generator option, which includes a 200-watt solar panel, is also on sale with a bigger reduction. From $1,299, you can snag it for $699, a $600 (46%) discount.

Why Buy the Anker Solix C1000 Power Station and Solar Generator?

The Anker Solix C1000 is a lightweight and compact 1 kWh power station. It's IP67-certified and impact-resistant, so it won't easily give up on you after accidental bumps and drops. It has two sturdy, fixed handles for a good grip when transporting the device. You can also find a wide LED lamp that is useful during power outages at night or in camping.

Anker Solix C1000
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station features multiple AC sockets, USB ports, and a car socket / © Anker

The power station features an expandable 1,056 Wh battery capacity and uses LFP cells for a longer lifespan. The battery is rated to hold 80% of its health even after 3,000 cycles, making it a practical investment for long-term usage. This capacity can fully charge a MacBook more than a dozen times or run a projector for almost a day. There's no problem energizing high-powered appliances as well, thanks to its 1,800-watt power output (2,400-watt peak), which supports electric grills and power tools.

In terms of interfaces, it has six full AC sockets, multiple USB ports, and a car socket to accommodate multiple devices and gadgets at the same time. You can manage the power station through the mobile app, while there's a legible display to get a quick status update.

The Anker Solix C1000 has a fast-charging capability, refilling its battery in just under an hour via the mains. Similarly, you can charge it with a solar panel if you're outdoors, and it also supports quick charging via this method.

Are you looking for a new power station? What do you think of the Anker Solix C1000 now that it is more affordable? Tell us your plans in the comments.

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing