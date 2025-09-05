Hot topics

Samsung's Newly Launched Galaxy Tab S11 Tablet is Already $120 Off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 deal
Jade Bryan
Samsung just launched the new Galaxy Tab S11 at its Unpacked event yesterday. However, retailers like Amazon are already offering sizeable discounts for the flagship Galaxy tablet. The retailer has the 512 GB Wi-Fi variant listed for $859 from $979, which is a $120 (12%) discount. You can pick from Gray or Silver.

The 256 GB variant is also discounted by $60, with the tablet dropping to $799 from $859. The deal applies to the Wi-Fi model and is available in both colorways.

Why Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11?

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 is its most powerful and capable Android tablet yet. The standard model, which is on sale, is the smaller entry from the duo, with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra as the other option. It's well-suited for demanding users, including graphic artists who want extra portability.

The tablet can be a solid laptop alternative if you paired with a keyboard accessory, which is also thanks to the new DeX mode that supports connecting with multiple monitors.

The device is slim but feel sturdy, measuring just 5.5 mm thick and 469 grams. It is thinner and lighter than the Tab S9. Both the tablet and the S Pen come with full IP68 dust and water resistance certification, making them safe from water and small particles.

Two Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 tablets on stands, one with a yellow base and the other with a blue base.
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series are lighter and thinner than their predecessors. They also get a new S Pen.  / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

Additionally, the 11-inch AMOLED display is now brighter, peaking at 1,600 nits. There's an overhauled S Pen as well, which drops Bluetooth connectivity for a better haptic feedback and smoother drawing experience. The S Pen now docks on the top side edge for convenience. Samsung is also debuting enhanced AI-powered features that work with the stylus, including Drawing Assist and Note Assist.

The Galaxy Tab S11 is fitted with the 3 nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12 GB of RAM. The silicon provides a significant performance boost in the CPU, GPU, and NPU. This means it can handle all demanding tasks and remain snappy even after years of use. It's also more efficient in terms of power management, with the battery life easily lasting a full day or longer.

It runs on One UI 8 which is skinned version of Android 16. Similar to the flagship smartphones, it is getting up to 6 years of software updates and security patches along with extensive Galaxy AI features.

Would you buy the Galaxy Tab S11 as a laptop replacement? Tell us in the comments.

