While there are a lot of power stations or solar generators to choose from, there are only a few rugged options available. Jackery is a popular brand known for its sturdy outdoor emergency backup supplies. And right now, its Explorer 1000 v2 is steeply discounted, returning to $449 from $799 at Amazon. That's a saving of $350 (44%) and a record-low price for this year.

There's an option to pair it with a 200-watt solar panel, which scores you an even bigger saving. The solar generator is currently priced at $699 from $1,299, or down by $600 (46%) from the usual price.

Why the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Is a Recommended Power Station

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a compact 1 kWh power station. It is, on average, smaller and lighter than rivals with a comparable battery size, weighing just 23.8 pounds. Despite its form factor, it's shockproof and fire-resistant, surviving accidental drops and rated to work in cold and heat when you're in the wild. It has a foldable but rigid handle for easy transport.

The capacity is enough to charge a MacBook more than a dozen times or run a standard Starlink setup for over a day. We like that it has LFP battery cells, which offer a longer lifespan, with much of the battery health retained even after 4,000 cycles.

Jackery's Explorer 1000 v2 has a rigid, foldable handle for easy transport. There's also an LED torch for emergency uses. / © nextpit

Jackery's Explorer 1000 v2 can also energize multiple appliances and devices, thanks to three AC sockets, a pair of USB-C and a single USB-A port. You can use the built-in LED torch for emergencies or at night. It can also accommodate high-powered appliances with a 1,500 W power rating (3,000 W surge), such as a coffee maker or electric grill. There's a smart BMS, along with a UPS for protecting your sensitive equipment.

Charging it is quite fast, refilling from 0 to 100% in just 1.7 hours, or about 1 hour with the emergency mode. There's also a car socket to charge it when you're on the road. Alternatively, you can connect a solar panel to refill its battery while camping.

