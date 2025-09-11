Hot topics

Jackery’s Sturdy Power Station Can Run Starlink All Day—Now $600 Off

While there are a lot of power stations or solar generators to choose from, there are only a few rugged options available. Jackery is a popular brand known for its sturdy outdoor emergency backup supplies. And right now, its Explorer 1000 v2 is steeply discounted, returning to $449 from $799 at Amazon. That's a saving of $350 (44%) and a record-low price for this year.

There's an option to pair it with a 200-watt solar panel, which scores you an even bigger saving. The solar generator is currently priced at $699 from $1,299, or down by $600 (46%) from the usual price.

Why the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Is a Recommended Power Station

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is a compact 1 kWh power station. It is, on average, smaller and lighter than rivals with a comparable battery size, weighing just 23.8 pounds. Despite its form factor, it's shockproof and fire-resistant, surviving accidental drops and rated to work in cold and heat when you're in the wild. It has a foldable but rigid handle for easy transport.

The capacity is enough to charge a MacBook more than a dozen times or run a standard Starlink setup for over a day. We like that it has LFP battery cells, which offer a longer lifespan, with much of the battery health retained even after 4,000 cycles.

Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 portable power station with a handle and control panel.
Jackery's Explorer 1000 v2 has a rigid, foldable handle for easy transport. There's also an LED torch for emergency uses. / © nextpit

Jackery's Explorer 1000 v2 can also energize multiple appliances and devices, thanks to three AC sockets, a pair of USB-C and a single USB-A port. You can use the built-in LED torch for emergencies or at night. It can also accommodate high-powered appliances with a 1,500 W power rating (3,000 W surge), such as a coffee maker or electric grill. There's a smart BMS, along with a UPS for protecting your sensitive equipment.

Charging it is quite fast, refilling from 0 to 100% in just 1.7 hours, or about 1 hour with the emergency mode. There's also a car socket to charge it when you're on the road. Alternatively, you can connect a solar panel to refill its battery while camping.

At what events or on what itineraries do you plan to bring the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2? Share with us your plans in the comments.

  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

