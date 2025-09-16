Give Me Free Apps on Android and iOS or I Die!

Android and iOS users currently have the opportunity to download and install the following paid apps for free. However, do take note the respective free apps are only available for a limited time only. Do act quickly before these apps revert to their paid status.

Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store are treasure troves of applications, boasting an impressive array of options. While some apps come at no cost, others require a purchase. However, what often flies under the radar for users is that numerous paid apps can be accessed for free during promotional events. We've curated a list of some of the most intriguing apps currently offered at no charge.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Mockup for Everything ( $8.99 ): This is a powerful t-shirt design app that lets you come up with personalized designs on the move.

): This is a powerful t-shirt design app that lets you come up with personalized designs on the move. Resize Image ( $0.99 ): If there ever arises the need to resize your photos on your phone, then this app gets the job done with minimal fuss.

): If there ever arises the need to resize your photos on your phone, then this app gets the job done with minimal fuss. Chess Position Scanner ( $4.99 ): I have a terrible memory, and trying to memorize the different positions in chess is tough. Good thing there's an app for that!

): I have a terrible memory, and trying to memorize the different positions in chess is tough. Good thing there's an app for that! Stroop Effect Test ( $3.49 ): Challenge your brain and mind constantly by keeping it on its toes.

): Challenge your brain and mind constantly by keeping it on its toes. Shortcut Maker ( $0.99 ): Always a nifty addition to any phone if you want to create shortcuts to apps on the fly.

Free Android Games

Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): It all boils down to your reflexes and how you are able to shoot all the incoming alien ships to protect your world.

): It all boils down to your reflexes and how you are able to shoot all the incoming alien ships to protect your world. Word Tower PRO ( $0.49 ): Keep on creating new words to protect your tower from crumbling.

): Keep on creating new words to protect your tower from crumbling. Tech Quiz Master ( $2.49 ): Think you know everything about technology? Why not pit your knowledge against this game?

): Think you know everything about technology? Why not pit your knowledge against this game? Avalar: Raid of Shadow ( $0.99 ): An adventure RPG where you explore new lands and level up as you progress.

): An adventure RPG where you explore new lands and level up as you progress. Rectangles Pro ( $1.49 ): This is a game that tests your logical skills as you identify and tap four dots of the same color that form any rectangular shape on the grid. Best of all, this game also works for those who are colorblind. Talk about being inclusive!

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Password Cube ( $1.99 ): Store, generate, and manage your passwords with minimal fuss.

): Store, generate, and manage your passwords with minimal fuss. Skywall - Ultra HD+ Wallpapers ( $1.99 ): If you have always wanted to spruce up your iPhone's background with high-resolution wallpapers, this is it.

): If you have always wanted to spruce up your iPhone's background with high-resolution wallpapers, this is it. Dr. Pet Play ( $1.99 ): Being more educational than a brain-rotting game for kids, I'd say this is worth checking out if your little one has shown interest in being a vet.

): Being more educational than a brain-rotting game for kids, I'd say this is worth checking out if your little one has shown interest in being a vet. Guestbook Go ( $7.99 ): A digital guestbook for social events that does not need your supervision as the host? Count me in, it allows your device to let your guests take photos with Photo Booth, record videos, answer questions in Quiz Show, and write/draw,

): A digital guestbook for social events that does not need your supervision as the host? Count me in, it allows your device to let your guests take photos with Photo Booth, record videos, answer questions in Quiz Show, and write/draw, Time Calculator+ ( $0.99 ): Ever wondered how long ago a particular event happened from today? Well, instead of manually hashing out the answer, let this app do the heavy lifting for you.

Free iPhone games

Animal Math Kindergarten Games ( $7.99 ): Sporting over 100 math games to help your little ones remain glued to the screen, it offers an educational aspect while playing.

): Sporting over 100 math games to help your little ones remain glued to the screen, it offers an educational aspect while playing. Pro Wrestling Manager ( $3.99 ): While it is true that sports wrestling entertainment is scripted, it is still fun to watch. How about managing your own wrestlers?

): While it is true that sports wrestling entertainment is scripted, it is still fun to watch. How about managing your own wrestlers? Cut the Buttons ( $1.99 ): A classic game that never gets old, and if you've never played it before, now is a good time to start.

): A classic game that never gets old, and if you've never played it before, now is a good time to start. WordWhile ( $1.99 ): Think you have a fantastic collection of quotes in your head? This game will put that knowledge to the test.

): Think you have a fantastic collection of quotes in your head? This game will put that knowledge to the test. Castle Ramble ( $1.99 ): You're a king, you own a castle, but there are invading pigs whom you need to fend off with your larger-than-life hammer!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the rapidly evolving world of mobile applications, numerous businesses utilize ingenious tactics to tap into your personal information. But worry not, tech aficionados! We've compiled crucial insights to assist you in safeguarding your essential data. A fundamental first step is to be selective about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Think about it: why would a basic alarm clock app need access to your camera or your contacts? What could possibly justify a flashlight app's request for your exact location? By carefully evaluating the permissions you approve, you can effectively shield your personal data from unwanted intrusion.

Dive into the vast array of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while making sure your information stays secure and well-protected.

And that's all for now, folks! Hopefully a fantastic week ahead awaits you while we hunt for more apps that have become free for a limited time.