If you are still on the hunt for a new desktop computer for your student or for your own workstation, now might be the best time to pick one up. Apple's latest iMac with the M4 chip is back to its record low price of $1,149 at Amazon and Best Buy. That is a $150, or 12%, saving off the usual $1,299.

The deal applies to the base model of the M4 iMac, which is configured with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. If the storage sounds small, you can easily expand it using external drives through the Thunderbolt ports. At Amazon, you can choose from Silver, Pink, Green, or Blue.

Who is the Apple M4 iMac for?

Apple introduced the M4 iMac (review) in the fall of last year as a modest refresh to the lineup. It is well suited for anyone looking for a fast and reliable all in one PC for managing school files or office tasks. Beyond the basics, the M4 chip and generous RAM are capable of handling heavier workloads such as video editing or gaming.

The M4 iMac features a bright and sharp Liquid Retina display with a 60 hertz refresh rate, which is something Apple could have improved. Still, it delivers vivid colors and is more than adequate for media consumption including streaming and browsing. You can also opt for the anti glare version, although it comes at an additional cost.

Apple's M4 iMac is now offered with anti-glare Liquid Retina screen but at an additional cost. / © nextpit

The display includes a new 12 MP FaceTime camera with optimized image quality and Desk View. The stereo speakers are loud, but they could use improvements in clarity and power.

The base model includes two Thunderbolt USB ports and does not have a built in Ethernet jack, which might be a drawback for some users. However, you can easily set up a USB hub if you need more interface, and the device supports fast and stable Wi-Fi 6E. Apple also includes the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Magic Mouse, which typically cost $250 when purchased separately, adding extra value to the deal.

